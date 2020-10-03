Before the Yuma City Council begins strategic planning this fall, the city wants to hear from residents on a number of topics. The city will hold four “listening tour” events across Yuma in the coming weeks to encourage public input.
The city also invites residents to take an online survey on priorities now open online.
“Your Insights, Yuma’s Future: A Citywide Listening Tour” will consist of three in-person and one online remote event in October.
City administration and department leaders invite residents to share their thoughts on topics ranging from public safety, growth, historic preservation, entertainment and jobs.
“Starting this strategic direction process by listening to our residents will ensure the final result is informed by what the community wants,” City Administrator Philip Rodriguez said.
“City of Yuma government serves people first and foremost. The listening tour provides an opportunity for Yumans to give feedback on what matters most to them. Then we’ll take what we hear to the City Council as they work together to lay out the future course for our city. It’s a pivotal moment, and I hope residents will come out and be heard,” Rodriguez added.
A city press release noted that beyond understanding what the community wants Yuma to look and feel like in the future, the insights gained through the listening tour will be used for budget decisions in future years, as well as to shape city services into the rest of this decade.
Individuals who reside in the city may attend one of the four listening tour opportunities in October:
• 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St.
• noon Oct. 15, one online option for those who wish to participate from the comfort of their own home or workplace. Zoom meeting information will be sent out upon registration.
• 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Sunset Terrace at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
• 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station 1, 353 S. 3rd Ave.
All in-person opportunities will prioritize physical distancing and will require the use of face coverings. There will be a limited number of seats available at each location.
Participants can make reservations online by selecting one of the four listening tour opportunities at https://tinyurl.com/yb8xofyd.
Participants for this first series of the listening tour should be persons of voting age who reside within the city of Yuma.
The 18-question survey is mostly multiple choice, with one question asking survey-takers to rank certain issues in terms of priority or importance. It takes only several minutes to complete.
Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FutureOfYuma (The link is also available on the corresponding article on the home page of the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov.)
The survey accompanies, but does not substitute, the “Your Insights, Yuma’s Future: A Citywide Listening Tour.”
Data from the survey, along with the three in-person and one online listening tour events, will be used to ensure council includes residents’ priorities available as it sets the strategic direction for the city’s future.
For more information or for questions, email FutureOfYuma@YumaAz.gov.