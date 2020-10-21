As with musicians around the country, the pandemic forced the Yuma Jazz Company to take a break from the live music scene that, for all the band knows, could continue well into 2021.
Just as the Village Jazz Series was getting under way this year, coronavirus cases began emerging in the area, prompting the quartet to suspend the popular series of outdoor performances Thursday evenings in the Yuma Palms Regional Center. And with the plague not slowing down in the following months, the musicians had to cancel planned summer performances at Lutes’ Casino.
But in one respect, the hiatus gave Yuma Jazz Company time to do something else it hasn’t done in awhile – record a new CD.
“A Night Such As This,” a new collection of original tunes written by the band’s trumpeter, Steven Hennig, is the group’s fifth album and its first since 2014’s “Intuition.”
The album showcases a variety of jazz styles, including New Orleans street beat, jazz rock fusion, swing and a Latin jazz subgenre that Hennig has dubbed “Brandon suave,” in a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Yuma Jazz member Brandon Coz.
“A Night Such As This” also features the style of two longtime- area musicians, Jason Arviso and Leo Neblina, serving as stand-ins for the group’s guitarist, Carl Posch, and bassist, Jon Knudtson, who, out of concern over the pandemic, did not take part in the recording session.
The album “is also different in that in the past, we have recorded in San Diego and Phoenix, in recording studios where we could isolate instruments,” Hennig said. “In this case, what I wanted to do was to record just like we were recording live. It’s a little bit different situation and the result is different.”
There was no dubbing of separately recorded melodies into the album. The musicians played each tune together from start to finish, as if appearing before an audience – when, in fact, they made their music in Studio 512 in San Luis, Ariz.
“The situation there was the best I have encountered,” Hennig said. “It was friendly, comfortable, easy and conducive. Mario (Hernandez, the studio’s owner) turned out to be an excellent recording engineer.
“I’ve wanted to do it for a number of years,” Hennig added. “I kind of decided if we recorded again, that’s how we would do it. Recording in that way, you’re able to listen and react better” to other members of the group. “It becomes kind of a live, energetic experience – I guess I would say less sterile.”
“There’s no going back and fixing stuff. It has its pluses and minuses, and I was just hoping for the pluses, which turned out to be the case.”
The new CD is available for download and streaming at iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other platforms, Hennig said.
While Yuma Jazz Company’s concerts remain mostly on hiatus, the quartet will play in a live music and dinner event outdoors on Nov. 6 at The Patio Restaurant, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive. The three-course dinner meal, prepared by chef Alex Trujillo and served on tables spread apart to ensure social distancing, begins at 6:30 p.m., with music to follow from 7 to 9 p.m.
The “al fresco” performance will feature music from the new CD as well as well-known jazz favorites, Hennig said.
Back for the event will be Arviso playing guitar and Neblina bass. Coz will be on drums and percussions.
One of the tunes on “A Night Such As This,” and one the audience may hear at The Patio, is “San Luis Connection,” a Latin jazz piece which Hennig said lends itself in particular to Coz’s diversity.
“Mr. Coz is fluent in many, many rhythmic styles, to the extent that if you ask him to play a calypso, he will say, ‘What country?’”
Accompanying the quartet will be vocalist Jason’s wife, Eloisa. The Arvisos, high school sweethearts who went on to study under Posch at Arizona Western College, have performed together over nearly two decades and today co-own and operate JAM University, a music school in Yuma.
Since the start of the pandemic began, Eloisa said, the couple have performed only once, as part of the virtual performance marking AWC’s 50th anniversary. She said they’re looking forward to the gig on Nov. 6.
“For me, it’s a celebration of getting together and being able to hear live music,” she said.
“I really hope people come out. It’s totally worth it, and they’re going to be supporting artists. I hope people come out to hear the musicians, see that they’re still there and that they want to hear good music, that they haven’t forgotten about us. It will be a great time, no doubt about it.”
Hennig, who much prefers live performances to virtual ones, is also excited about the event at The Patio. The last time the Yuma Jazz Company played was just before its Village Jazz Series was suspended in March.
The jazz series, which takes place in the Village Area of the Yuma Palms Regional Center, is tentative for 2021, depending on what happens in the pandemic.
“It looks like if it does happen, it will start in February, but we do not have definite confirmation,” he said, adding the quartet’s other performances are also uncertain.
“Our future is quite a bit up in the air.” With a laugh, he added, “We could call it adjusting to the live music landscape.”