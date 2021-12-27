The listener might detect some stylistic differences in “Serenity,” the latest album recorded by the Yuma Jazz Company. But that’s not on purpose, says Steven Hennig, the group’s trumpeter and composer.
“It’s not a direct change in philosophy or anything like that. If there is a change, it’s due to a change in personnel and how affects the music. Jazz is really dependent on the individual musicians and what they bring to the music.”
Drawing on the individual styles of its two newest members, guitarist Jason Arviso and bassist Leo Papo Neblina, in an improvisational approach to recording, the group has produced an album that Hennig describes as more centered on a fusion of rock and Latin influences than the five that preceded it. But fundamentally, it’s the same genre with a new spin.
“Jazz is still jazz,” he said. “There might be more funk, there might be a more modern approach.”
Now in its 20th year, Yuma Jazz Company has experienced turnover among some longtime members. Guitarist Carl Posch moved to Cleveland last year, while saxophonist Brian Carlson died in 2018.
Bassist Jon Knudtson, the winner of the 2021 Tribute of the Muses award from the city, is scaling back from full-time to guest appearances.
Arvizo is a music instructor who performs in the area with his wife Eloisa, while Neblina, a music teacher in the Gadsden Elementary School District, plays in the International Mighty Mushroom in San Luis and lends his talents to other bands around the region.
Brandon Coz continues as percussionist with the quartet. Hennig plays the flugelhorn as well as the trumpet.
“Serenity” was recorded over two days in September at Studio 512 Productions in San Luis, Ariz. Hennig said the individual styles of the musicians came out and coalesced in what literally was an improvisational effort.
“Almost all recordings are done where you record a track and you record a track, and you add these things together. What we have done in the past is record and isolate. The guitarist is in a booth, the drummer is in the booth. You could separate the sounds. In this case, it’s all in one room together, where we can see each other and interact together and play together.”
There’s no going back and overdubbing the music, but Hennig believes the recording has a more authentic sound, one of a live performance. And for him, that outweighs any disadvantage.
“Serenity” comes on the heels of “A Night Such as This,” recorded in the same manner by Yuma Jazz Company at the same studio.
Owner of the Studio 512 Productions is Mario Hernandez, who plays drums occasionally for the group.
“He’s an excellent drummer,” said Hennig, “and he happens to have this studio in San Luis, and, as it turns out, he’s a great engineer.”
Hennig says he tries to write music that accentuates the musicians’ styles, their talents and their ability to improvise.
“I sit down and, for whatever reason, I have the ability to come up with tunes that work and (serve as) good platforms for improvisation.”
He struggled to explain how he arrived at song concepts and turned those ideas into the six finished composition that make up “Serenity.”
The title track, for example, takes its name from the habitat his family created in their backyard for their two pet desert tortoises, consisting of a burrow, a bridge, lemon tree and some planted herbs.
“It’s kind of a neat situation and somewhat inspirational. It doesn’t have any (significance) other than just maybe the idea of that idyllic environment. But there’s nothing literal about it.”
“Almost Like August in Yuma” might sound like a reference to summer humidity but it’s his takeoff on “Almost Like Being in Love,” written for the 1947 musical “Brigadoon” and later recorded by Nat King Cole and also sung by his daughter Natalie.
“The Side Street Panorama” refers to back alleys and back streets in foreign locales that are off the beaten path of tourists.
“Serenity” was released earlier this month, and is available on Spotify, iTunes Amazon and other streaming services. Also CDs are available by visiting YumaJazz.com.
The album’s release comes on the heels of a favorable review given “A Night Such As This” on the All About Jazz website.
“While the Yuma Jazz Company is certainly no behemoth on the order of Amazon, General Motors or Apple, it’s good to know that smaller companies such as Yuma Jazz keep defying the odds to make sure that high-quality music survives in their little corner of the world,” Jack Bowers said in the review.
When not recording, the quartet plays regularly at Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood and Lutes Casino.
“I am so thankful to be able to play what we’re able to play, to get together with these guys and play on a regular basis. For me, that is the most important thing, that we are able to play live. In the future, we will do more material, we will record more material, and we’ll see what happens,” Hennig said.