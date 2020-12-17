Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls introduced a program designed to garner community support for local healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
“The men and women in our healthcare industry here in Yuma, particularly those in the hospital working with COVID patients day after day, are plain wore out,” Nicholls said. “With this new surge, there’s only so many people that can work those positions, that have the training for those positions.”
He noted that at the beginning of the pandemic, the community demonstrated its support with parades, food and gifts, but that support has dwindled during this second surge of the virus.
“So the concept was,” Nicholls said, “how can we reinvigorate those individuals that are dedicated day after day to taking care of the most sick and those that are actually passing away?”
Nicholls added: “As a community, we’ll come together” with a program called “Adopt a Nurse,” but it’s not just for nurses. It’s for all the healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
With donations from the community, the city will purchase enough food, snacks and drinks to take care of the healthcare workers for every shift. About 150-200 people per shift take care of COVID-19 and ICU patients at YRMC. In total, about 600 people work over the three shifts.
The first goodie distribution will take place Thursday morning. The city and the local Coca Cola bottler will deliver cases of Powerade and Monster energy drinks to the hospital workers.
“That’s just the beginning. The idea is to be able to work with the community, those who can donate $5 or $500, or whatever they want to contribute, to really try to relieve some of the pressure and let healthcare workers know they’re not alone,” Nicholls said.
For more information on the program and/or to donate, go to yumaaz.gov/adopt-a-nurse. The website will go live later today.
A part of the campaign, the city will invite the community to encourage healthcare workers with special messages through the hospital’s Cheer Card website: www.yumaregional.org/For-Visitors/Cheer-Card-Listing.
Nicholls pointed out that nurses and healthcare workers don’t get to take time off even during the holidays. “Make sure they’re not forgotten,” he said.
The program will show healthcare workers “that we’re behind them, and we appreciate all their hard work, and frankly the risk they’re putting themselves and their families by performing those jobs to help protect our community,” he added.
He thanked Deputy Mayor Karen Watts, a healthcare provider, for her input and making sure the city didn’t forget them.
“The nurses at the hospital have been reaching out to me for help,” Watts said, noting that the city as an organization is limited in what it can do to help healthcare workers. However, as a community, a lot more can be done to show support.
“As citizens, we need to put our community first and use best practices such as wearing a mask, social distancing when outside of your family pod,” Watts said.
“The hospital is in a crisis level and we need and can do better. Healthy asymptomatic people are not even realizing that they are spreading the disease. We’re feeling the tragic results of Thanksgiving get-togethers. So let’s not do the same for Christmas. Please use best practices, and I applaud business and restaurants who are taking this seriously and making masks and distance mandatory. Restaurants are moving to serve their customers outside, and I really thank them for that.”
Watts recommended that the city post testing sites on its website, noting that the Yuma County website only lists certain sites. She wants the city to post a “more inclusive” list of testing sites that include private organizations such as CVS, PrimeCare and Sonora Quest.
“We need to work together. It’s the gatherings that are the most dangerous. I think the businesses are really getting the message,” Watts added.
Councilman Chris Morris called the Adopt-A-Nurse program a “great idea” and said they deserve some recognition. He asked whether businesses can also donate. Nicholls said it’s open to anyone from little kids who may want to donate their allowance to a corporation that wants to make an impact.