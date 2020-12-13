The Yuma City Council will decide what kind of city it wants to be in the next decade on Wednesday. The council is considering adopting a vision that represents the city and the strategic plan to reach that vision.
Yuma City Administrator Phil Rodriguez on Dec. 2 presented the draft of that vision and the strategies, based on recommendations from the council and staff, as first expressed in an October retreat.
“It’s all about strategy for us as a city, to know where we are going, where we are headed, and even the why behind that,” Rodriguez said.
The administrator asked the council members to look over the document and give him feedback before it came back before them for possible adoption. He asked for their help in making sure the initiatives reflect their thoughts.
The proposed vision is the following: “Yuma is a thriving, safe and prosperous community with opportunities powered by innovation, partnerships, collaboration and robust education, a unique place that all generations are proud to share.”
“That is really an aspirational statement of where we want to be in a decade, what we want the city to be defined by,” Rodriguez said.
The five strategic outcomes are for the years 2021 through 2025. Rodriguez explained that the strategic plan covers the next five years because the majority of the projects listed as initiatives can be completed in one to five years.
“We can begin to stretch that out as we expand upon our strategic plan. This is our first version,” he noted.
The strategic outcomes follow:
- Safe and prosperous: Yuma is a safe and prosperous city that supports thriving businesses, access to education and multi-generational opportunities.
- Active and appealing: Yuma plans and leverages its natural resources, public spaces and cultural amenities to support an active and appealing community.
- Connected and engaged: Yuma is a connected and engaged through active communication, forward-looking partnerships and ongoing public involvement.
- Unique and creative: Yuma is a unique and creative community, built on our shared history, sense of place and civic pride.
- Respected and responsible: Yuma is a trusted steward of city resources, relied upon to provide premier services and regional leadership.
The document then further defined each strategic outcome, with a list of council and staff priorities:
SAFE AND PROSPEROUS
Council priorities: Update zoning regulations, boost right-sized economic development effort, support Yuma Multiversity Campus effort, focus on sites for industry growth – identify five sites, focus on distribution industries, pursue widening US 95 to Yuma Proving Ground, enhance coordination with the private sector, increase downtown use and visibility, tie 4th Avenue to the downtown area.
Staff proposed initiatives: Cancer prevention strategies for fire personnel annual, personal protective equipment, facilities; fire emergency medical devices: CPR and inventory tracker; technology refresh and replacements across organization – telephone system, police mobile device computers, regional radio system upgrades; flood control improvements to address local flooding in residential areas; continue residential pavement preservation program; pedestrian facility improvements – bus shade structures, sidewalk and infill, multi-use pathways; resolve Air Installation Compatible Use Zone; strengthen police recruiting program to attract and retain officers; implement Intelligent Transportation System; tenant-based rental assistance; bathroom upgrades at Joe Henry Memorial and Carver parks; update mechanical plumbing and electrical codes; strengthen utility regulation – water, wastewater and backflow; Sweetwater Creek Wastewater Utility acquisition.
ACTIVE AND APPEALING
Council: Build park facility on the East Mesa, develop a plan for and support riverfront development; Interstate 8 visual improvements; revitalize the Kennedy Skate Park.
Staff: Citywide beautification projects to rights of way; maintenance improvement districts – create a path for existing subdivisions; smart irrigation – automate irrigation schedules and improve efficiency; sign code update.
CONNECTED AND ENGAGED
Council: Develop additional broadband infrastructure projects; joint K-20 education opportunities, particularly for STEM
Staff: Online public document portal; transition to “invoice cloud” and improve community communication; build city owned fiber optic network infrastructure to improve service delivery and reduce cost.
UNIQUE AND CREATIVE
Council: support space port as a hub for science and regional attraction; create a simplified process for murals.
Staff: Bring ambulance billing in-house to reduce expenses and increase revenue; deploy intranet to improve internal communications; update contractor self-inspection program for lath, drywall, roof nailing.
RESPECTED AND RESPONSIBLE
Council: Issue a bond or seek voter approved tax to fix the PSPRS shortfall; prioritize public-private partnerships; keep taxes low and relevant to residents’ desire for services.
Staff: transition to electronically signed documents; revamp trainings for boards and commissions; streamline financial reporting and implement “Workiva” and “Bonfire” software systems; transition vendor payments to ACH/EFT; plan for and fund Fire Station 7; assess and replace aging fleet in critical areas of the organization; update policies and procedures related to total compensation, recommend timeline to increase cost offset for benefit plans; citywide training program through LEARN; implement print management citywide; implement enterprise document management citywide; privatization of parks and city facility grounds maintenance; enhanced police training with Permanent Police Academy; create a program for transient population; develop a comprehensive equipment replacement and budget program; revise job order contracting program; 2022 general plan and subdivision code updates; formalize operating procedures near MCAS (DCD); finalize the Figueroa Avenue Water Pollution Control Facility Discharge Permit Renewal; improvements to Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility.
Rodriguez acknowledged that not every initiative listed in the document will be of the highest priority. And, he noted, the document intentionally isn’t “pages and pages.”
“For priorities to matter and be meaningful, they need to be somewhat limited,” Rodriguez said.
Staff also came up with a one-page visual with the outcomes centered around the vision that can be displayed and/or handed out when council or staff members talk about the city’s strategic plan.
“It’s a living, breathing document for us, one that will continually be in state of motion,” Rodriguez said.
The document will be updated each year as projects are completed, with expected projects to be finalized as early as next spring and summer. When a project is completed, it will be replaced in the document.
“This is very exciting for us as a city staff and as a community,” Rodriguez said.
Much of the document is based on what council and staff members heard from the community just prior to the retreat through listening tours, surveys and conversations with residents. The administrator said he hopes that conversation will continue and invited continued input from the community.
Councilman Mike Shelton complimented Rodriguez and his staff for a “fantastic job putting all the thoughts and intentions together.” Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop said she liked that the city first gathered input from the community before it reached the council level.
Councilman Chris Morris asked whether the initiatives had been displayed according to priority. Rodriguez said that they had been randomly listed because “anything that meets the city council initiatives, we’re going to approach them with all attention and resources,” he said.
But they could prioritize them if the council wished, he added.