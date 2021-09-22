After a two-year hiatus, cinema buffs in the Yuma area will again get to cast votes for their favorites in a international short film competition.
As it did in 2017 and 2018, the Yuma County Library District on Sept. 23 will serve as local host of the Manhattan Short Film Festival, in which producers of 10 films of less than 20 minutes in duration will compete for top honors from among voters around the planet.
At the end of end of the showings, Yuma-area residents will mark their choices on paper ballots that will be included in the international vote tally.
But this year, the short films are playing out on a big screen – that is, a bigger screen.
The library district is renting the Historic Yuma Theatre to serve as this year’s local venue for the festival, says Sarah Wisdom, the district’s community relations manager.
In 2017 and 2018, the Yuma Main Library host the festival on its premises, but the district concluded the theater’s larger screen and sloped seating arrangement would better lend themselves to the presentation of the films, some of which have subtitles.
“We’re hoping to better accommodate people who want to attend,” Wisdom said. “We’re hoping to make it bigger and better.”
Ten films will be screened in the festival, which began in 1998 when the event’s founder, Nick Mason, showed the inaugural year’s films on the side of a large truck parked on a street in New York City.
Featured as finalists this year are films from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Northern Ireland, Norway, Canada and Afghanistan.
Films, ranging in length from 5 to 19 minutes, will begin screening at 7 p.m. on the 23rd in the downtown Yuma theater, 254 S. Main St. Admission is free.
In all, more than 100,000 cinema buffs from are expected to gather at more than 300 theaters, universities, museums and other venues around the world to watch the films. They will vote for their favorite films and actors, with the top vote-getters declared the winners. Past winners have gone on to be Oscar nominees in the short film category.
The films were culled as finalists from more than 1,600 submitted from around the world as entries in the 2021 competition. Having a say in determining which among the finalists are best is one of the festival’s attractions for Yumans, says Wisdom.
“I think it’s the fact they get to vote,” she said. “People really enjoyed that because it was a worldwide festival.”
The Main Library missed hosting the festival in 2019, and the pandemic prevented it from doing so in 2020.
But, says Wisdom, “it’s back due to popular demand, because people asked and asked and asked if we were going to bring it back.”
Given the short duration of each film, Wisdom expects the last one to be screened by no later than 9. Those in the audience will then use paper ballots to choose their favorite film and their favorite actor in any of the films.
The Historic Yuma Theatre seats about 640 and there will be no assigned seating as part of any COVID-19 protocols. Masks will not bet required.
The concession stand will be open and serving refreshments, Wisdom added.
Following the festival’s modest start in 1998, Mason in 2004 distributed DVDs of the short film finalists to sites in seven U.S. cities that had been recruited to serve as venues. Also that year, the festival began using audience votes to determine the winners. Previously a panel of judges had picked each year’s winners.
The festival grew in succeeding years as Mason began recruiting international venues.
Finalists in this year’s festival are:
• “Death by Handshake,” from the United States. A teenager copes with COVID-19 restrictions by filming a love letter to his New York hometown.
• “Ganef,” from the United Kingdom. A youngster haunted by her mother’s wartime past begins to suspect the house cleaner of being an evil thief.
• “Bad Omen,” from Afghanistan. A widowed mother struggles to purchase glasses to be able to continue working as a tailor.
• “Rough,” from Northern Ireland. Ex-paramilitaries bite off more than they can chew when they condemn a dog to death.
• “Archibald’s Syndrome,” from France. Imitation becomes an affliction for Archibald when he meets a free-spirited woman during a bank robbery.
• “The Kicksled Choir,” from Norway. A boy’s aspirations to sing with the local choir are jeopardized when his father gets into a fight with a refugee.
• “Closed to the Light,” from Italy. In a moment captured in time, Italian fascists conduct reprisals against civilians in Lombardy in World War II.
• “Out of Time,” from France. Felix’s mother has been called in and an exasperated director is threatening to ban him from the premises. But Felix still has a few moves.
• “Aurora,” from the United Staes. A little girl learns about love and friendship from a beautiful horse named Aurora in this animated tale.
• “Monsieur Cachemire,” from France. An eccentric and mysterious customers reveals dark secrets from his past to a bank loan officer.