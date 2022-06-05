The Yuma Main Library isn’t just a place to check out books, audio books, CDs or DVDs.
Now if you go to the library, you can walk away with two free passes to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Or the Heard Museum. Or Arcosanti. Or the University of Arizona Museum of Art.
Or one of 10 other cultural attractions around the state.
The Yuma library is one of more than 80 around the state participating in the Culture Pass program offered by Act One, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make arts and culture more accessible to Arizonans.
The program allows a Yuma County library cardholder to get two free passes every 30 days to visit the attractions.
Other attractions that can be visited through the program are the following:
• Cave Creek Museum (Open Nov. 1 to April 30)
• Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix
• Desert Caballeros Western Museum in Wickenburg
• Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff
• Pueblo Grande Museum in Phoenix
• Reid Park Zoo in Tucson
• Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
• Sedona Heritage Museum
• Sharlot Hall Museum in Prescott
• The Arb at Flagstaff
To take advantage of the program, go to a kiosk on the ground floor of the main library at 2951 S. 21st Drive, and pick up a laminated card for the site you want to visit. Take the card to the circulation desk and present it with the library card issued by the Yuma County Library District. You’ll receive two passes that must be used within seven days.
The passes are available only at the Yuma Main Library, but any holder of a card issued by the library district can get them, regardless of whether they typically patronize that or another library branch in the county.
The library district is participating in the Culture Pass program “just to make the arts more accessible,” said Sarah Wisdom, the district’s community relations manager. “Some of the entry fees to museums or (other attractions) can be $25 or more. This allows you to get two free passes into the cultural institution.”
Given that the passes have expiration dates, patrons will need to coordinate their visits to the attractions with days they plan to be in the cities where those attractions are located, she said.
“So if you know you’re going up to Phoenix, you could check out passes for, say, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.”
The kiosk has a minimum of five laminated cards for each of the attractions, says Wisdom, so library patrons aren’t likely to wait too long to get the passes for the sites they want to see.
“You just check this laminated pass and you get a receipt good for two passes. It really is that easy.”
Wisdom foresees the Culture Pass program being offered on an ongoing basis. In fact, “we’re actually hoping to expand it to include places in Yuma in the future.”
The Yuma Main Library began offering the Culture Pass program in May, she said, and as of Friday, 25 patrons had taken advantage of it. Indeed, said Wisdom, one praised the program in a customer service survey done by the district.
“They were just raving about the program. (They said) ‘we’re hoping you add more in the future’.”