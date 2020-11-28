The Yuma City Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted the official canvass of the Nov. 3 special election, in which a majority of citizens approved the two proposals set before them.
The city asked voters to decide on city charter changes recommended by the council-appointed Charter Review Committee.
A total of 34,889 ballots were cast in the special election, just below a 70% turnout. Around 64% of voters supported the proposals.
Proposition 412 amends the city charter to conform to state law by consolidating elections to even-numbered years and aligning city elections for mayor, council members and municipal judges with the state’s election cycle.
For this proposition, 30,909 total votes were cast, with 22,390 in support and 8,519 in opposition.
Proposition 413 amends the city charter to align the deadline for the submission of primary election nomination petitions with state elections law.
For this proposition, 30,802 total votes were cast, with 22,418 in support 8,384 in opposition.
In other action, the council also approved an increase from $220,000 to $463,193 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and refrigerant services.
Part of the expense is for the replacement of an aging chiller at the Police Station. The city requested bids from local companies Hansberger Refrigeration, Trane and Polar Cooling, all of which are currently under contract for HVAC services. The chiller will be purchased and installed by Trane, the lowest bidder.
A staff report explained that on Dec. 20, 2017, the council approved an HVAC services contract for an annual amount of $220,000. For the current fiscal year, the city has spent about $16,320 of the estimated $220,000 for various repairs and replacements. Staff requested the increase of $243,193 (including tax) in addition to the already approved $220,000 for the aging chiller as the unit is 21 years old, past its life expectancy and no longer cost effective.
The increased amount to this contract will allow for routine repairs, maintenance, replacement and new installations of HVAC services and equipment for the remainder of the contract, which will expire on Dec. 19, 2022, the report stated.
In addition, the council adopted an ordinance that changes a lease agreement with Sixteen & Four LLC for the property located at the northwest corner of 16th Street and 4th Avenue, the site of Sprouts Farmers Market. The amendment creates separate lease documents for the two parcels that resulted from a land division.