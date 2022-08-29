Christin Gilmer, a Yuma native who went on to earn a doctorate from Harvard and undertake a career in global public health, has been honored for her efforts in making health care equitable and accessible for people everywhere.

Gilmer is one of the recipients this year of the Boston Congress of Public Health’s 40 Under 40 Public Health Catalyst Awards, presented to young scientists, researchers, leaders, entrepreneurs and others whose efforts inspire and contribute to a “more just and equitable world.”

