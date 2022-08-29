Christin Gilmer, a Yuma native who went on to earn a doctorate from Harvard and undertake a career in global public health, has been honored for her efforts in making health care equitable and accessible for people everywhere.
Gilmer is one of the recipients this year of the Boston Congress of Public Health’s 40 Under 40 Public Health Catalyst Awards, presented to young scientists, researchers, leaders, entrepreneurs and others whose efforts inspire and contribute to a “more just and equitable world.”
Gilmer is honored for her efforts as global health lead for COVID-19 and public health research for GH Labs, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization which creates technology and other tools to meet health care needs in poor or developing countries around the world.
Gilmer’s full-time job is with GH Labs. But she sets aside time for Meedan to work on that nonprofit’s Digital Health Lab, a research unit that works with scientists, internet content specialists and others to counter the spread of misinformation about public health – or, as a peer at Meedan terms it, “misinfodemic.”
Gilmer, born and raised in Yuma, attended Roosevelt, O.C. Johnson and Rolle elementary schools and Gila Vista Junior High School, before graduating from Kofa High School. She went on to attend Northern Arizona University, graduate school and Columbia and Harvard universities, then earn her doctorate in public health from Harvard in 2018.
GH Labs, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has sent her to developing nations in an international partnership aimed not only at improving the quality of health care globally but making it available to all.
“To me it’s the greatest form of injustice not having equity in places where (health care) needs to exist,” she said.
Over the past couple of years, her efforts have focused on COVID-19 and its subvariants, but lately, she said, she and members of her team have turned more attention to other emerging or reemerging concerns like monkeypox, smallpox, polio, ebola, dengue fever and even climate change. Climate change is a concern, says Gilmer, because it forces wildlife to move into more inhabited areas, where animal viruses can then cross over to human populations.
Monkeypox isn’t new, having been discovered in 1958, but Gilmer says she and her peers continue to learn more about it.
“It’s pretty fascinating to see the science unfolding and the discussions unfolding and be a part of it all.”
Gilmer says she’s inspired in her work by passion and compassion, adding, “It’s really been incredible, (and) I am really gratified to be able to share my passion with people as we learn.”
Her work with GH Labs dovetails with what she is doing at Meedan, the name of which is the Arabic word for “town square.” Working with the Digital Health Lab, she has helped to improve the understanding of journalists here and abroad, of internet content providers and others about COVID-19 and other viruses, with the goal of dispelling misinformation that otherwise might contribute to the deaths of many among the ill-informed.
Gilmer has worked with journalists with the Associated Press and Reuters, among others, and has contributed online articles seeking to counter prevailing misconceptions. In 2020, she appeared in a Meedan YouTube video about how myths about the bubonic plague, Spanish flu and ultimately COVID-19 fueled myths that, in turn, helped spread those diseases.
But Gilmer says she seeks to inform rather than influence others’ views about COVID-19, a subject that has caused deep divisions in this country over mask and social distancing mandates and vaccinations.
“My job is not to lecture,” she said. “It’s to educate people who have questions. Our job is about saving lives and preventing preventable deaths.”
Gilmer also finds time to volunteer in the Healthy Athletes program that provides health screenings and education to athletes competing in Special Olympics events.
She plans to continue working in the fields of global and domestic health, and aspires to take on a leadership role with a large international organization dedicated to public health.
She also is looking at the possibility of becoming a professor at one of the universities she has attended. “I love working with people, and I love having been exposed to the incredible people I have met.”
And, she plans to continue her involvement with Special Olympics as a volunteer health director.
Wherever her career takes her, she says she keeps close ties with the city where she grew up. Her mother, LB Gilmer, was a teacher and principal at various elementary schools in Yuma and Roll, and her siblings, sister Leigh Ann and brother John, are also Kofa graduates.
Even now, she says, friends from back in elementary school keep up with what’s she’s doing and stay in touch with her.
“I just really want to share my gratitude for my hometown and its people supporting me in getting to live my dream of helping people the best way I can through global health and volunteering for causes I care a lot about. The greatest thing to ever happen to me was being born in such a wonderful community.”