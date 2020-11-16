SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The lives lost to COVID-19 and the toll the coronavirus will take in the months ahead are reflected in a large public mural painted by Yuma native Stephanie Covarrubias on this city’s east side.
Measuring 26 feet in height by 33 feet in width, the mural titled “La vida es un abrir y cerrar de los ojos” – “Life is an Opening and Closing of the Eyes” – depicts the face of a woman wearing a mask to protect herself from the virus and petals fall from a rose bush that brackets her.
Her left eye is closed and the right one open in what is a representation of two ways of absorbing the impact of a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 1 million people worldwide and infected tens of millions more.
“The open eye is shedding a tear for the people who have lost their lives in the course of the pandemic,” Covarrubias said. “Below here are fallen petals that represent those victims.”
The other eye, she said, is closed in representation of a traumatic moment in history that must be endured until a vaccine can be made available.
The thorns on the branch symbolize the pain people have suffered either battling COVID-19 or watching loved ones struggle with it.
In April, as cases of COVID-19 surged in the United States and globally, Covarrubias began sketching the concept for the mural that materialized months later on a building wall on Calle 22 and Callejón Sonora on the city’s east side.
“I saw (the pandemic) as a sad situation in many aspects,” she said. “Art for me is a medium of expression and I have to express myself that way.”
But before she could begin painting, she faced the challenge of not only finding a wall she would be allowed to paint but also coming up with the money to pay for painting.
“It’s not easy to do a mural that is paid for,” she said. “You have to look for sponsors. This mural cost almost 9,000 pesos just in materials and rental of scaffolds. I got a lot of help from a local store that donated the paint, and from my brother during the time it took to paint the mural.”
To help convey the themes of her work, Covarrubias borrowed from the principles of the Japanese art form Kintsugi, in which lacquer or paint mixed with powdered gold is used to repair broken pottery. The technique not only serves to mend the break but also to enhance it as part of the object’s history.
“I like that art a lot,” Covarrubias said. “The Japanese use gold to repair ceramics and those objects become more valuable. By using that in this mural, I wanted to show that people can have damage (from COVID-19), but when they mend their wounds, they become stronger.”
Covarrubia took up painting while working in a store in Phoenix where she sold art-related merchandise. The store owner gave her the initial supplies and inspiration to get started in a medium in which a great-grandmother had once been skillful.
Covarrubia divided her time between painting the outdoor mural, working in her studio and teaching art.
“It was hard work,” she said. “Because of the heat and my work in the studio, I sometimes had to paint from 7 in the evening until 1 in the morning, but it was beautiful to see the real reaction of the people. They even brought me food and thanked for beautifying their neighborhood.”
The mural is the third created in public places in the border city by Covarrubias, who has painted several others by request in private locations.