Her acting and singing talents have led a 10-year-old Yuma native to a theatrical stage in Mexico City.
Constanza Navarro made her debut Aug. 29 in the children’s theatrical production of “Sueños en Broadway” (“Dreams on Broadway”), presented at Teatro Centenario Coyoacan.
Constanza, who was born in Yuma and today lives in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., showed off her vocal skills as she sang “Memory,” borrowed from the musical “Cats.”
“Sueños” was directed and producted by Gerardo Quiroz, a prominent theater, film and TV actor and director in Mexico who singled out Constanza for praise on stage following the performance.
Constanza, the daughter of Rogelio Navarro and Mitzuly Meza of San Luis Rio Colorado, attends school at Instituto Kino in the Mexican border city.
Navarro says Constanza showed a love for singing and dancing beginning at the age of 5, prompting the parents to encourage their daughter in those pursuits.
“She doesn’t stop dancing and she doesn’t stop singing all day,” Navarro said recently.
She appeared on stage for the first time at 8, when she appeared in a school play presented at the Instituto Kino.
This summer she took part as the youngest student in a summer session at the New York Film Academy.
On the heels of that she was accepted to Quiroz’s performing arts school in Mexico City, leading, in turn, to her selection for a part in “Sueños en Broadway.”
Navarro says his daughter has dreams of being a “complete artist,” as a singer, actor and dancer.
“She wants to be all three at the same time, but she wants to do professionally.”
Navarro says he and his wife, a primary school teacher in San Luis Rio Colorado, will do whatever they can to help her fulfill her dreams.
“I’m not going to stop until she makes it, and if she doesn’t make it, oh well.”