The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission has one case to consider during the Monday meeting.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Perricone Arizona Properties, is requesting approval of a preliminary plat for the Terra Bella Units 2, 3, 4 and 5 subdivision. This 34-acre subdivision will be divided into 105 lots, ranging in size from 9,500 square feet to 10,375 square feet.
The property is located at the southwest corner of Avenue 5½ E and the 36th Street alignment.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Due to COVID-19, the chambers have limited public access. The use of face coverings are required when CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be achieved.
Citizens wishing to make public comment regarding any item listed on the agenda are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Comments received timely will be entered into the permanent record of the referenced agenda item to be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Members of the public who feel more comfortable watching remotely may view the meeting live on City Channels 72 or 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.