With Sunday being Halloween, there are sure to be lots of trick-or-treaters out and about in the dark of the night.
As such the Yuma Police Department (YPD) is offering a few safety tips to ensure that both children and adults both have a fun time.
Being safe is no trick, according to the YPD and hopes these few common sense tips will help Halloween be more enjoyable for everyone.
Parents and drivers are being asked to please remember that there will be heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic in most Yuma neighborhoods.
DRIVE EXTRA SAFELY
• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
• Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.
• Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
• Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
• Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.
• Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours.
WALK SAFELY
• Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks.
• Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.
• Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
• Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
KEEP COSTUMES CREATIVE AND SAFE
• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.
• Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
• Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.
• When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
TREATS
• Warn children not to eat any treats until a parent or trusted adult has carefully examined the candy for evidence of tampering.