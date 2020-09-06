Yuma received a grant of $664,214 in annual funding for the Yuma County 911 System from the Arizona Department of Administration’s Office of Grants and Federal Resources.
The city administers the grant on behalf of the Yuma Regional Communications System, a consortium of public safety agencies in Yuma County.
The grant proceeds will be used by the agencies to cover contract costs for equipment and services at 911 answering points for Yuma, Yuma County, San Luis, Somerton and Rural/Metro Fire Department. The no-match grant covers the time period from July 1 through June 30.
In other action at the City Council meeting, the council adopted an ordinance that authorizes the acquisition of an easement adjoining parcels 2-5 in the Patagonia Land Division plat, extending east from Avenue 9E, for a waterline extension, operation and maintenance.
Developer Jim Kerley recorded the Patagonia Land Division plat with the county in 2014. A staff report noted that the property is difficult to develop due to multiple easements from El Paso Gas, electric overhead power lines, a city raw water feed serving the Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility and a fair amount of variation in the terrain.
Talks between Kerley and city staff resulted in a future subdivision layout for the property acceptable to both parties. The property was subsequently annexed in 2019.
The preliminary plat for the property has been processed and the final plat will be submitted in the future, the report stated.
In late December, a city fire line and hydrants were installed to protect the four existing lots. The city received a service request for a water meter to serve one of the new lots, when staff realized the existing easements did not grant any rights to the city for the installation, operation and maintenance of city water facilities, the report explained.
By acquiring the easement the city will have legal access to set the meters and maintain the water main and fire hydrants, until the subdivision plat is recorded. The easement area will be recorded as city right of way in the plat, which is expected to occur in about a year.
No speakers asked to address the issue during the council meeting.
The council introduced one ordinance, a rezoning request for 18.3 acres located on the southwest corner of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street. Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Smoketree Desert Land, are asking that the property be rezoned from agriculture to medium density residential/planned unit development.
The applicant hopes to develop the property for the second phase of the Desert Sky townhome project to include construction of 103 units.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked why the barbecue grills, picnic tables and playgrounds were not required to be installed until the area reached 50% occupancy. Alyssa Linville of Community Development explained that Phase 1 was being developed under a development agreement, which required that the barbecues and picnic tables were to be installed once the occupancy reached 50%. That agreement also allows the developer to determine when there are enough children in the neighborhood to warrant the installation of the playground equipment. Phase 2 does not have that limitation.
Shelton said he wanted to make sure that the developer doesn’t drag his feet and puts off the installation of the amenities. Linville noted that city staff keeps an eye on the project and stays in contact with the developer to be sure that the agreement requirements are being met.