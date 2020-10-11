Yuma’s finances are performing better than expected, even surpassing the revenues collected during the same time last year. It’s been surprising to officials given the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez on Wednesday gave the council a year-to-date snapshot of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which comprised the months of July, August and September.
Rodriguez said he was “incredibly encouraged” and “relieved” by the numbers so far. However, he’s cautiously optimistic going forward due to the volatility and the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic. It’s difficult to determine if revenues will continue to perform as well for the rest of the fiscal year.
The city sales collections in the first quarter totaled $6.14 million, compared to last year’s $5.5 million. The state sales taxes were $227,726 above last year’s numbers, and state revenue sharing fund was $346,344 above last year.
The road tax collection this quarter was $3.1 million versus last year’s $2.7 million. The public safety collection was $132,655 above last year.
Even the 2% hospitality tax that comes from bars, hotels and restaurants, some of which have been able to open only with limited capacity, edged out last year’s figure by $21,671,
The water usage fees totaled $180,539 above last year, and the wastewater usage fees were $53,684 more than last year.
Three revenue funds showed a decrease compared to last year. The vehicle license tax was $136,004 less and the gasoline tax was $813,569 less. Rodriguez attributed the decrease to a lag in the receipt of these tax revenues, which are collected by the state.
The third revenue source not doing as well is the solid waste fee fund, which had $19,032 less than last year. Rodriguez was not sure why these funds were not keeping pace with last year’s figures. He said it might be the timing of the fee collections, although he noted that it’s “not a terribly significant difference.”
Rodriguez said he is hopeful the uptick trend in the revenue funds will continue.
During the call to the public, former councilor Jacob Miller congratulated the council for saving $1.87 million on the contract for the construction of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex. Miller called it a “huge win for the community.”
The council on Wednesday awarded the $5.1 million contract to the lowest bidder, Pilkington Contracting Co., doing business as Pilkington Construction Co., of Yuma.
The contract was originally to be awarded during a Feb. 5 meeting for $6.97 million to Core Construction of Phoenix, but it was removed from the agenda after protest from citizens. Jerry LoCoco, a former contractor and now commercial real estate broker, expressed concern with the job order contracting and construction manager at risk project delivery methods and noted that the CRM method resulted in excessive profit margins, which was not the best value for taxpayers.
He urged the council to review these processes and allow local contractors to bid on the project.
“I have absolutely no dog in this fight other than as a taxpayer,” LoCoco said.
The city put the contract out for bid and received five bids, two incomplete, ranging from the low bid of $5.1 million to $6.04 million, all lower than the original contract.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Pilkington president Clint Harrington also congratulated the city on saving more than a million dollars on the project by putting it out to bid. He said he had also asked the council to pull the contract from the February agenda so he could prove that this bidding method would save the city money.
Harrington added that if the project had been put out to bid in January, it would have cost even less, but the material prices have since gone up, even without the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pilkington contract calls for the construction of the 20,000 square-foot single story building; site improvements for the project site; offsite improvements consisting of wet and dry utility extensions, pavement and landscaping; and any other approved improvements. The project is required to be completed within 300 calendar days from the notice-to-proceed date.
Utilities Director Jeremy McCall explained that the new complex, located on a 3-acre site at 200 W. 13th St., will consolidate the various utilities operations scattered throughout the city and bring all department employees under one roof. Currently, some have to commute from one place to another, costing the city time and money and causing inconvenience to the workers.
Some employees work at the old APS building, which is in poor condition, and the city is hesitant to make repairs because it’s slated for demolition and employees will be moving when the new complex is completed.
The council also approved a change order of $172,485 to the design services contract with Nicklaus Engineering for architectural services for the complex. The original contract totaled $384,638, and the new contract is $557,123.
A staff report explains that, during the final design for the project, unexpected factors were identified requiring modifications to the original scope of work. These included such tasks as additional survey, incorporation of value engineering ideas for cost savings such as reduced ceiling height and smaller floor plan, and other site modifications.
Additional cost impacts occurred due to final bid package modifications and the addition of proposed construction phase services, staff stated.