2020 could be likened to a drought year for rock musicians and for the people who enjoy their live performances.
COVID-19 has precluded concerts that, in better times, packed venues with shoulder-to-shoulder, lip-syncing, air guitar-strumming fans.
But now that numbers of new coronavirus cases appear to be on the downswing in the Yuma area, the Yuma Art Center and Yuma Civic Center have put together a live concert for fans of rock in general and 1990s-era rock in particular.
Yuma tribute bands Weezerton and the Sam Goodies will play Oct. 17 at Desert Sun Stadium beginning at 8 p.m. in a concert that will conform to social distancing restrictions.
Weezerton plays tribute to Weezer, a Los Angeles rock band that has performed to continuing accolades since its 1994 debut, The Blue Album, achieved platinum success several times over. The Sam Goodies, consisting of two Weezerton members and two other area musicians, will play the music of other notable ‘90s rock bands.
“This is an all-ages event – that is something we want to stress,” said Cutter Chamberlain, marketing specialist for the civic center. “Adult beverages will be available, but it’s also the perfect opportunity to get your family out of the house and see some live music.”
To minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, families and people attending in groups of up to six will be assigned to color-coded spots on the stadium turf that are appropriately spaced apart. Tickets are now on sale for $30 per family or group.
“The city of Yuma really wanted to create something the community could come out and enjoy – while observing the 6-foot social distancing (guidelines),” Chamberlain said.
Lindsay Benacka, the city’s arts and culture program manager, says the city is trying to offer music events to support Yuma bands that have been forced into hiatus by the pandemic. And that’s something Dominic Antonelli, Weezerton’s rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist, can appreciate.
“We have been hit pretty hard (by the pandemic),” he said. “The last time we played was January, maybe. We had a couple of gigs lined up for April, May and June, all of which got canceled. So when the Yuma Art Center approached us about putting on a concert, we absolutely jumped at the opportunity, because we love playing and performing music and sharing that with the audience.”
Joining him in the band are Hector Badilla, on bass and backing vocals; Ian Reed, lead guitar, keyboards and back vocals, and Doug Feasel, drummer.
“We’re a bunch of local kids who wanted to get out and play everywhere we could,” Antonelli said. “We absolutely love music and playing for people who remember the ‘90s as fondly as we do.
“We’re all guys in our mid-30s and the ‘90s music, in particular, was very influential in our lives. The ‘90s are near and dear to our hearts,” he said, adding that fans of ‘70s and ‘80s rock can look forward to a few surprises as well in Saturday’s concert.
The concert will open with The Sam Goodies and close with Weezerton.
The Sam Goodies is made up of Antonelli, Badilla, Obed Salgado on guitar and vocals, and Josh Sharrar on vocals. Sharrar is a former founding member of Weezerton who has continued to perform occasionally with the band.
Weezerton has performed at venues in Phoenix, California, Las Vegas, among them the House of Blues, and wants to do so again once the pandemic ends, Antonelli said. But, he added, it will also come to Yuma.
“Yuma is where we got our start and its our hometown, and we love bringing music to the people of Yuma whenever we can.”