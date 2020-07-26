Yuma city staff is seeking to establish a new overlay zoning district to accommodate both residential and nonresidential land uses and allow less rigid specifications that can be tailored to a development.
The proposed PAD overlay zoning district would offer more flexibility “to accommodate, encourage and promote developments with innovative design involving residential and nonresidential land uses, which together form an attractive, harmonious unit in the community,” a staff report states.
The request for a text amendment that would add the proposed district to the city’s zoning code will be considered by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
The commission will also hold a hearing on the request to gather public feedback.
In addition, the commission will hold a public hearing on a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yucca Land Company, for approval of the final plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 2. The developer plans to divide the property located at the southwest corner of East 44th Street and South Avenue 7½ E into 97 residential lots ranging in size from 5,095 to 14,138 square feet.
The chambers will have limited public access. Members of the public who feel more comfortable watching remotely may view the meeting live on City Channels 73 and 72 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website afterward.
Public comment regarding the agenda item can be provided via email to the commission secretary at planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received timely will be read into the record.
To view the agenda and read the staff report, go to www.yumaaz.gov.