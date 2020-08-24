In a time when many senior facilities across the nation have been overtaken by the novel coronavirus, one Yuma facility has remained free of COVID-19.
Yuma Senior Living, a 151-room community at 2600 S. 4th Ave., has had no known resident cases since the start of the pandemic.
This is good news for resident Christopher Clark Howard, who is considered high risk for COVID-19 complications. The 51-year-old Yuma native suffers from respiratory breathing problems and takes 12 medications twice a day to control his breathing.
Howard moved into Yuma Senior Living four years ago after he lost all his family members to death and he knew he couldn’t live on his own.
“I was in crisis. I have a lot of physical health problems, a lot of disabilities. There’s no way I would be able to handle it all by myself,” Howard said.
Close friends and members of his church stepped up and helped him move into the facility. He has no regrets, especially now with the pandemic.
“I’m really happy, I’m a happy camper. We’re a beautiful family here. This is my home,” he said.
The last six months have been an adjustment. He misses going out into the community. “I miss going to church, to the movies, sporting events, church concerts, restaurants,” Howard said. “But I don’t let it bother me. I’ve accepted it. I leave it in God’s hands. Whenever it’s over, it’s over.”
Because of his health problems, he has been tested four times for COVID-19, and he’s been negative every time.
As of Friday, the community still had no known cases among the residents in the 151-room community. Residents are monitored daily for signs and symptoms and receive daily temperature checks.
Deborah Hall, executive director of Yuma Senior Living, attributes the lack of positive cases to strict safety measures and protocols put into place even before the outbreak reached Yuma. The safety measures include daily disinfection of all common areas, including the lobby, lobby restrooms, stairwells, elevator, community van, etc.
Yuma Senior Living has been in a complete lockdown since March 1. The facility has not allowed anyone but medical personnel into the community. It offers virtual visits for family members, and not until Aug. 1 did it start prescheduled supervised visits with residents and family members.
The community dining room has been shut down since March as well, with meals served in the rooms of each resident. Only small groups of 10 or less get together for activities. Residents are only allowed to leave the community for medically necessary appointments in the community van with a staff member.
Hall said Yuma Senior Living was the first community to start screening temperatures on anyone entering the community since the beginning of March. Staff members are tested every two weeks and get temperature checks at the beginning of every shift. They are asked not to come to work if they or anyone in their household is sick.
The facility also put a travel ban in place for employees. They cannot travel outside of a 50-mile radius. If they have to travel any farther, they must self-isolate for 14 days after returning to ensure that they have not been exposed to the virus.
Hall noted those protocols have succeeded only because the team members have been “unrelentingly dedicated” to following them.
“Each team member from nursing to maintenance has focused their commitment to serving our residents into an unrelenting dedication to keeping them safe, while never losing sight of the need for support and friendship,” Hall said.
In addition, the family members of residents have cooperated with the facility and expressed appreciation for the protocols because it ensures the safety of their loved ones.
“It has been humbling to see the expressions of gratitude and appreciation from families,” Hall added.
The leadership team also makes sure to ease the anxiety caused by the pandemic by providing weekly updates to residents, staff and family members.
The locally owned and operated senior community employs more than 50 team members. To date, seven staff members at different times have tested positive for the virus. However, they contacted the facility immediately and were put on leave.
“None of them had any symptoms while working, and we were able to keep the virus out of the community,” Hall said.
“I feel very fortunate to work with such a great team of people that care so much about our residents as well as each other to keep this virus out of our community. I am thankful for each and every one of them and the hard work they have done and continue to do each and every day to ensure the safety of Yuma Senior Living,” she added.