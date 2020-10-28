After a two-day retreat, the Yuma City Council identified its priorities for going forward. The officials would like to focus on downtown and riverfront development, support the Yuma Multiversity Campus and spaceport efforts, prepare industrial sites to attract businesses, and update zoning regulations.
Julia Novak of the Novak Consulting Group led the council in strategic planning retreat. On Tuesday, she polled the councilors on their priorities. They were surprised by how they all seem to be on the same page.
“I’m surprised by how everyone is thinking along the same lines,” Deputy Mayor Karen Watts said.
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon agreed, noting, “To me, it’s amazing that we really do have the same focus.”
Councilman Chris Morris also pointed out the “commonality” as far as the direction they want the city to take.
Novak first worked with the council to draft a vision statement, which she explained should be aspirational and intended to reflect what the council members hope will be true about the city government in the future.
She noted that not everything is within the direct control of the council, and that they should focus on the things that are important for them.
On Monday, Novak gave the council members homework: they were to jot down how they envisioned Yuma in 10 years. From that, they merged their visions into a single statement.
Morris said that he envisions “a city with a thriving educational system and a vibrant entertainment and commercial district that is very appealing to the younger generation from here and afar.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls sees Yuma “as the center of a strong binational region that is competitive worldwide, Yuma is a community that people choose to live in because of the robust quality of life and civic pride, the innovative and high-quality higher education, the business-friendly environment and an abundance of opportunity for all.”
Watts hopes for “a safe, attractive community where home ownership is an attainable reality, it strives for a small-town vibe using innovation, higher education and sustainable endeavors to keep our community relevant and prosperous for future generations.”
Councilman Gary Knight envisions a city that “works with private sector developers to combine the development of the property south of Giss Parkway with the riverfront property and Hotel Del Sol into the residential and commercial enterprises.”
McClendon envisions “a safe place to live, work, play and grow through innovation, a strong economy and public/private partnerships.”
Councilman Mike Shelton paraphrased the Declaration of Independence: “We, the people of the city of Yuma, seek to promote our common and individual aims in the pursuit of happiness.”
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop offered a list: Better use of existing lands, vacant lots and closed buildings; annexation for growth; educated workers with degrees and certifications, with incentives for both, for economic development.
She would also like the city to encourage developers to improve property infill; return on the value invested in the Colorado River wetlands; and better relations with Cocopah and Quechan Indian tribes.
Shoop also listed river development for tourism, retail and industry with the private sector taking the lead in the development and the city supporting the efforts with infrastructure.
Taking into account the individual ideals, the council members agreed on this combined vision: “Yuma is a thriving, safe and prosperous community with opportunities powered by innovation, partnerships, collaboration and robust education – a unique place that all generations are proud to share.”
The council members were asked to think of ways to make that vision a reality. Novak noted that if the city were not to do anything different in the next 10 years, things might stay the same, but more likely, things would deteriorate due to technology chances and innovation.
The council members came up with five outcomes they would like to define Yuma: safe and prosperous; active and appealing; respected and responsible; connected and engaged; and unique and creative.
Next, they specified the actions that could lead to the outcomes. To achieve a “safe and prosperous” community, the council members noted that they would update zoning regulations, focus on distribution industries, support right-sized economic development efforts and the multiversity campus, prepare at least five industrial sites to attract businesses, widen Highway 95 to Yuma Proving Ground, coordinate closely with the private sector and tie 4th Avenue to the downtown area.
To be an “active and appealing” city, the council would like to build a park on the east side of town; support vibrant downtown and riverfront development, Interstate 8 visual improvements; and revitalize the Kennedy Skate Park.
For a “respected and responsible” city, the council needs to find a funding solution for unfunded public safety pensions, public/private partnerships and recreation, and keep taxes low and relevant to the residents’ desires.
A “connected and engaged” community needs Wi-Fi and broadband infrastructure and exposes K-20 students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and career options.
A spaceport would make Yuma a “unique and creative” city as well as a hub for science and tourism. Simplifying the process for murals would also make the city “unique and creative.”
The council and staff members seemed pleased with the retreat. They had a lot of new ideas to think about, Morris noted. Shoop said she looked forward to seeing them reflected on the council agenda.
Nicholls thanked the council, Rodriguez and all the department heads for participating in the retreat.
“The people of Yuma will see some great things moving forward,” he said.