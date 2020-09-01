The Yuma City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss a memorandum of understanding with the Regional Council of Ramat Negev, Israel. This will be the only agenda item open to the public. The council will also meet in an executive session, which is held behind closed doors.
The intergovernmental agreement follows an Aug. 12 webinar, which included Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Paul Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, that focused on U.S.-Israel bilateral cooperation in agriculture with the Binational Agricultural Research and Development Fund and highlighted areas of collaboration between Arizona and Israel.
Arizona has been exploring potential partnerships with Israel. Gov. Doug Ducey opened the Arizona-Israel Trade and Investment Office, the state’s first trade and investment office as a part of the Arizona Commerce Authority, in Tel Aviv. The economic development agency has the mission of growing and strengthening trade and investment between Arizona and Israel.
Yuma, which has a similar climate and agricultural growing conditions as Israel, has taken an interest in working with the Middle Eastern nation.
In February, Nicholls represented Yuma at the Municipal Innovation Conference, also known as the MUNI Expo, in Tel Aviv. Nicholl said his goal was to promote the Yuma megaregion in the global market.
“This conference is an amazing opportunity to showcase our community, our industries, our people, and all that we have to offer in Yuma at the international market. The Yuma region will once more be at the global forefront,” he said at the time.
Nicholls also attended the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem. The largest business conference in Israel brought together entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, corporate executives, investors and the tech industry.
Following the summit, Nicholls spoke at a separate Tel Aviv event on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, hosted by the Arizona-Israel Trade and Investment Office. In addition, Nicholls met with mayors and political leaders to talk about Yuma and potential opportunities for collaboration.
The meeting, which starts at 4:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
