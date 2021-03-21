Goose didn’t otherwise stand out among all the dogs whose pictures were posted online by a breeder. But something told Allison Swarts he was the puppy she needed to pick out as her own.
Call it intuition, she says.
One thing the Yuma dog trainer might not have foreseen was that the Anatolian Shepherd who would become her pet would team up with her nearly two years later to win the 2021 Dog Games, a competition hosted in February by Discovery Plus and the Animal Planet.
In the contest streamed by Discovery Plus, Swarts and Goose beat out three other human-dog duos in three levels of competition that tested the animals’ ability to perform tricks, their agility and the bonds they had forged with their owners.
Among the tricks the dogs had to perform in the competition were running the length of a tunnel without submitting to the urge to grab a ball or piece of bacon hanging at intervals along the course, jumping hurdles, covering their eyes with a paw on command, dropping on their haunches on command, bowing, giving a high-five and playing a canine version of basketball horse.
In a single event, Goose dropped the ball, literally, when it was thrown to him to show off his ability to catch – despite the fact Swarts had spent hours practicing that trick with him.
“He did not catch it,” Swarts said with a laugh. “It was a bad throw. I’m going to take (the blame) for it.”
Swarts and Goose earned a trophy and a $5,000 check to be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice – in the case of Swarts, the recipient was Redemption Road Rescue of Michigan, a non-profit that cares for and finds home for abused or unwanted animals.
Swarts has taken part with Goose, now 2-1/2 years old, in American Kennel Club-sanctioned competitions in the region since he was 6 months old. And today, she uses him as an instructional aide in classes she teaches as the owner of Tail WAG Training in Yuma.
Anatolian Shepherds, which originated in Turkey, have been bred to protect livestock and, says Swarts, have been known kill coyotes trying to prey on sheep. Not that Goose has that killer instinct.
“Goose would be the outcast of his breed,” she said. “He would be fired from his job. And that’s OK.”
Dogs of that breed grow to be as large as 150 pounds, Swarts said, although she doesn’t expect Goose to get much bigger than the 80 pounds he weighed when he last was placed on the scales.
“He’s very petite for his breed,” said Swarts, who, during an aside in an interview with Goose at her side, told him, “It doesn’t matter to me that you’re a little runt.”
Goose was 8 months old when Swarts saw his photo online among those of other dogs the breeder was offering for sale. “I had never met him, but I was like, ‘That’s my dog.’ There was nothing in the picture that was really different from the other dogs. But it was just a feeling. I knew that one was mine.”
She and her husband, an air traffic controller in the Marine Corps, were fans of the film “Top Gun,” and decided to name their dog after the aviator who flew with Tom Cruise’s character in the 1986 film.
“I could talk about Goose forever,” she said. “He’s a fun guy, he’s so goofy and silly, but we are a good combo. We are pretty much of the same personality.”
Which might beg the question of how a dog that doesn’t take himself seriously can summon the discipline to win a competition. The answer, says Swarts, is in how a dog is trained.
“It’s because everything we do is fun – we make it fun. He’s always willing, because we’re always doing something fun.”
With Goose and with other dogs she trains, she uses positive reinforcement in her teaching. “My biggest thing is, treat your dog like your best friend. And if it’s not fun, it’s not worth doing.”
Concerning Goose, she added: “He is an ordinary dog. He’s just like anyone’s dog. And anyone’s dog is capable of doing what he does.”
Training a dog is not just about making a dog obedient, she says. “It’s time you’re spending with your dog. It’s something you have that you can do together with your dog.”
Swarts, a native of the Detroit area who dates her love for dogs to childhood, worked several years as a veterinary technician until, she said, she had too much trouble coming to terms with not being able to help all the animals that came in.
“I asked myself, ‘What else can you do?’ Then training kind of fell into my lap.”
What got her inspired to be a trainer, she said, was seeing how well a pit bull terrier she owned at the time responded when she enrolled the dog in an obedience class.
“I just fell in love with everything. I signed up for a school (to become a trainer).”
She’s been a trainer for about seven years, the last two as owner of Tail WAG Training. WAG, incidentally, is an acronym: Alye (short for Allison) & Goose.
“And it’s been no looking back.”