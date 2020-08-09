Measures taken early in the pandemic are helping Yuma weather the economic crisis. Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were higher than expected, followed by a fourth-quarter revenue decline of $1.4 million.
With the end of the fiscal year in July, Yuma City Administrator Phil Rodriguez and Lisa Marlin, director of financial services, briefed the council on the city’s finances Wednesday.
Revenues during the first nine months were better than projected in the majority of funds, which allowed the fiscal year to end stronger than expected.
Administrative “redirection” issued by Rodriguez on March 17 also helped finances, with expenditures significantly reduced in the fourth quarter. This enabled the city to weather the first phase of COVID-19 closures and related economic impacts.
Rodriguez asked all employees across the organization to clamp down on expenses and pause projects unless they were already in motion. This helped “tremendously” and ultimately provided a healthier fund balance, Rodriguez said.
However, Rodriguez cautioned that the city still needs to keep a close eye on revenues in fiscal year 2021. In particular, he noted a need to watch revenues from state and local sales taxes, gasoline taxes and the 2% hospitality tax as well as water and wastewater usage fees, which are largely consumption-based revenues.
A month-to-month comparison showed that even during the middle of the pandemic, sales tax revenues were up from the previous year. During April through June, the 1% city sales tax increased by $585,278 over the previous year.
Increases also occurred in the revenues from property taxes, with a hike of $316,520; state-revenue sharing with a gain of $273,892; a .5% road tax increase of $92,623; a .2% public safety tax hike of $37,037; and solid waste fee collections of $5,124 over the previous year.
The largest revenue declines, resulting in the $1.4 million overall decline, occurred in the water and wastewater usage fees, with drops of $1.2 million and $638,853 respectively.
The 2% sales tax, which is collected from restaurants, bars and lodging, saw a decline of $350,464. This isn’t surprising with what happened to the hospitality industry during the pandemic, which included travel restrictions and the closure of restaurants and bars.
The stay-at-home orders also explained the decline of $332,917 in the gasoline tax, as less gasoline was consumed and people stayed in their homes.
State sales tax and the vehicle license tax revenues experienced drops of $160,786 and $12,357 respectively.
In a year-to-year review of the individual funds, Rodriguez pointed out that the Desert Hills Golf Course experienced a $154,015 drop in revenues, which was expected since the city closed the course during part of the pandemic, while the expenditures stayed the same as city crews maintained the grounds. He noted that course is now open and invited the public to come out and play a round of golf.
Rodriguez stressed the numbers are not final, as the fiscal year is still being closed out.
Overall, Rodriguez said, he was thankful the city had those “fantastic” first nine months to wash out the final three months.
In other good news, construction, one economic indicator, never slowed down. The city has continued to conduct as many if not more inspections. Also, real estate is still buzzing with activity.
City officials are “excited” by these factors because they show the economy is still managing to keep up, Rodriguez said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls questioned how the city could be doing so well when the state sales tax revenues are down. He expected the city’s numbers to track those of the state.
Marlin said she can’t speak to the state figures as the state doesn’t provide all the information to the city, but she reiterated Yuma had a “very, very strong” third quarter, along the lines of 30% over the previous year.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop noted the expenditures were much greater than the revenues. She asked whether the city had used reserves to break even. Marlin said that was true, as most funds had reserves built up for future capital improvement projects.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked if the city had any indication on the status of winter visitors, who are large contributors to the local economy. Rodriguez quipped that he didn’t have a crystal ball, but a number of them reached out to express concerns with the health data. However, he’s hopeful that the downward shift in positive cases continues.
The city is seeing a turn, and it couldn’t come at a better time as winter visitors would be evaluating whether to return to Yuma in the next few weeks, he said.