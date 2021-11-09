Yuma will honor the contributions and sacrifices of men and women in military uniform on Thursday in the annual Veterans Day parade on 4th Avenue.
Slated to take part in the parade hosted by American Legion Post 19 are 83 entries, including marching bands, floats, cars and equestrian groups representing area businesses, clubs and nonprofit organizations, veterans groups, law enforcement agencies, schools and local government agencies.
The parade grand marshal for Thursday’s parade is retired Army Col. Ross Poppenberger, former commander of Yuma Proving Ground.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at 17th Street and 4th Avenue, travel south on 4th to 25th Street, turn east on 25th, concluding at the Post 19, 2575 S. Virginia Drive.
Following the parade at 11 a.m. will be the 11th Hour Ceremony, marking the end of hostilities in World War I on the 11th hour, of 11th day of 11th month of 1918.
Post 19 will then serve meals that can be eaten on the premises and or taken to go. On the meal are barbecued beef, beans and coleslaw. Price is $8 per plate.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6790 in Wellton is also hosting a Veterans Day Parade on Thursday.
The Wellton parade begins at 11 a.m. at the West End Park on Los Angeles Avenue and travels east to the VFW post at 29389 Oakland Ave. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served at the post at the end of the parade.
People who want to enter floats, cars, golf carts, bicycles or other vehicles in the parade should be at the West End Park by 11:30 a.m.