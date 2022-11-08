Veterans Day

Dan Mikles, owner of FTS Automotive and grand marshal for Friday’s Veterans Day Parade in Yuma, stands in front of a mural on the premises of his business that pays tribute to American military veterans.

 Photo courtesy of FTS Automotive

Yuma will pay tribute to America’s men and women in military uniform, past and present, in Friday’s Veterans Day Parade.

The annual parade organized by American Legion Post 19 will form near the intersection of 18th Street and 4th Avenue, and is slated to head south on 4th beginning at 9 a.m. It will end up at the Post 19 headquarters at 2575 S. Virginia Ave.

