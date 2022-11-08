Yuma will pay tribute to America’s men and women in military uniform, past and present, in Friday’s Veterans Day Parade.
The annual parade organized by American Legion Post 19 will form near the intersection of 18th Street and 4th Avenue, and is slated to head south on 4th beginning at 9 a.m. It will end up at the Post 19 headquarters at 2575 S. Virginia Ave.
The legion said the parade will consist of about 90 entries, including floats, marching bands, vehicles and equestrian groups.
Entries represent area businesses, nonprofit organizations, clubs and law enforcement and government agencies.
“Veterans Standing By” is the parade theme, and Dan Mikles, owner of FTS Automotive, will be the grand marshal.
Mikels moved to Yuma in 2012 when he opened his business, on the walls of which are murals that pay tribute to U.S. military veterans.
Mikels is known in the area for his support of the military and emergency responders, including his financial contributions to fundraising campaigns benefiting veterans and active-duty military personnel. He is also a supporter of the Young Marines program.
He has also provided support to area nonprofit organizations, among them Crossroads Mission, and is the 2018 recipient of the Philanthropist of the Year honor given by the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma.
Following the parade, Post 19 will host the traditional 11th Hour Ceremony, which marks the 104th anniversary of World War I.
The legion will then host a barbecue lunch for the public.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6790 will also host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday.
Parade entries are asked to assemble at Wellton’s Westside Park, 28489 Los Angeles Ave., no later than 10:30 a.m. The parade will leave at 11 a.m. traveling east on Los Angeles.
The VFW post will serve a lunch to the public following the parade.