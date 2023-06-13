Yuma’s YMCA will close effective Aug. 11, bringing an end to recreational, fitness and other programs it has offered to area residents of all ages for nearly a quarter-century.
“The decision was made in the interest of long-term financial stability and viability of the organization,” said JT Turner, executive director of public relations and communications for the Valley of the Sun YMCA, the statewide chapter of which the Yuma Family YMCA is affiliated.
“It was not an easy decision and it was not taken lightly,” Turner added. “And we understand the impact it will have on members as well.”
He did not elaborate on factors that led to the decision to close the Yuma location it has leased at 1917 W. 32nd St.
Turner confirmed current members can continue to use the Yuma location free of charge until it closes, while guests and walk-ins will receive complimentary memberships for use until the closure date.
Yuma Family YMCA opened its doors in Yuma in April 2000 and moved to its current site in the summer of 2013. In that period, it has served more than 50,000 area residents with programs aimed at promoting child and youth development, physical fitness for all ages and stronger family and community bonds.
The services have included child care, child services provided in partnership with the schools, youth summer camp activities, youth volleyball, basketball and videogaming and teen leadership development, as well as swim and fitness classes for all ages.
The YMCA offered programs in Somerton briefly beginning in 2016. when it took over operation of the city’s James E. Kerley Youth Center under an agreement with the Somerton City Council. It closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and then was relinquished to the city after renovations were done by YMCA, Turner said.
With the planned closing of the Yuma location, theYMCA is referring its Yuma-area members to other gyms and locations for fitness classes, the SilverSneaker program and Kids Club activities.
For SilverSneakers, it is referring members to the Planet Fitness outlets, Big Curve Fitness, The Complex and Quality Therapy & Wellness Clinic.
For other fitness programs, it is referring them to Planet Fitness locations, the 4th Avenue Gym locations and Caedofit GYM in Yuma.
And for child care offerings, it is referring parents to the Boys & Girls Club, the Crane School District’s 21st Century program, the Yuma Elementary School District No. 1’s Right at School program and the Marine Corps Community Center.
The Yuma location is the only one of 13 locations within the Valley of the Sun YMCA that is closing, Turner said. The other 12 are all located in the greater Phoenix area.