Still in high school, Mia Williams is about to take a big step forward in her goal of being a professional ballet dancer.
That step takes the Yuman across the country to New York, where she has been accepted to attend the winter term of the School of American Ballet beginning this month.
Enrolled in the school’s Advanced Division, she will work to hone her technique to the level needed to perform professionally on stage.
But also what is important for Williams is it is the official training academy of the New York City Ballet, the prestigious company she hopes to join.
“My long-term goal is to have a career as a dancer in ballet,” said the daughter of Lori and Chris Williams of Yuma.
It was while watching a random video, she said, that she learned about the New York City Ballet.
“It was just so exciting to watch,” she said, “and I found out that the American School of Ballet was the lead-up. That has been by dream since I was 11.”
Williams previously attended the school’s summer program in June and July. In the final week of that session, she received an invitation to study year-around on a scholarship in the winter term.
Concurrently with her ballet training, Williams, who has been attending Gila Ridge High School, will attend the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan to finish her high school education.
“I’ll be busy,” she said.
Williams’ passion for dance goes back to childhood. She was exposed to the various genres but found she was most at ease with one in particular.
“I was really good at ballet, and that’s when I figured out I liked it and wanted to continue.”
She credits Ballet Yuma and its affiliated school, Yuma Ballet Academy, with getting her started on the path to her goals.
“They teach you how to achieve your dreams. They teach you self-discipline and how to take criticism constructively. They taught me everything I needed to know and then sent me out.”
Williams will take a break from her training at the School of American Ballet to return to Yuma in December, when she’ll take part in Ballet Yuma’s performance of “The Nutcracker” the 10th through the 12th.
“It will be fine to perform again on stage. And I want to come back to support everyone,” she said.
“I love Ballet Yuma, they’re my family.”
While called the winter term, the upcoming ballet school session in which she’s enrolled will continue through next spring.
Williams hasn’t set a timetable for becoming a professional ballet dancer. Some reach that goal still in their teens, she said, while some attain it in their 20s.
And she knows that positions with the New York City Ballet are highly sought-after.
“If I don’t get in there, I’m not going to be sad. There are a lot of companies out there. But if everything goes according to plan, I’ll be very happy.”