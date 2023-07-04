Becoming a member of the special forces was a “lifelong dream” for Barry Todd.
He took a step toward achieving it when he was accepted to the U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga. But it was only the first step: He still needed to get through the grueling two-month course that would teach him to function and lead troops under intense, combat-simulated conditions.
“Out of everything that I’ve done in my life, nothing was harder than Ranger School,” he said.
Todd made it through the training, learning in the process that he did not have to accept any limits on himself. He went on to a 21-year career with the Rangers that included stints in Europe in an era when the Soviet Union’s army was arrayed against the West, and later in the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea.
Today Todd lives in Yuma, where, he says, the values instilled in him as a Ranger continue to serve him as chief executive officer of Invicta Financial Group, an independent financial services firm in Yuma.
Earlier this year, he and his family traveled back to Fort Benning for a ceremony in which he was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Ranger Brigade. One of only 207 recipients of the honor presented since 2000, Todd was honored for significant contributions to Ranger training.
“It was one of the most humbling moments of my life,” Todd said. “It was pretty awesome and I was honored they put me in for it.”
A Tennessee native whose mother and father both served in the military, Todd said his own career in the Rangers was inspired in part by the opportunity in his teenage years to meet a special forces Medal of Honor winner. Todd began Ranger training in winter of 1980-81.
Established in 1950, the Ranger School teaches small unit tactics and leadership in close combat and direct fire battles in different environments.
“The entire time you’re graded on those missions,” Todd said. “It’s not a grade like you get in school. You either pass or fail.”
Training under conditions that simulated combat, Todd and others in the course lived on one meal a day and two or, at most three hours, of sleep daily. Over the duration of the two-month school, they got two or three showers and two eight-hour breaks.
Todd says he began the school weighing 167 pounds and ended it at 132 pounds. “We all came out like skeletons,” he said.
“At the end of the day, what you learn is that you have no limitations,” Todd said. “Your buddy (in the school) sees you in a condition no one in your family will ever see. It’s quite eye-opening.”
The course “teaches you about you,” he said, and what he learned about himself was that “there’s nothing I can’t do if I keep by faith in God and focus on the mission of whatever it is I’m doing.”
Soon after completing the school, he was sent in the early 1980s to Europe to serve in the 12th Pathfinder Detachment, 12th Combat Aviation Group, a special operations unit tasked with performing search and rescue missions for downed aviators and, in the event of war, setting up landing and drop zones behind enemy lines.
Returning stateside, he was selected to reactivate 10th Mountain Division, which had been decommissioned after World War II. After a little more than a year, he was selected to be a Ranger instructor with the 4th Ranger Training Battalion at Fort Benning.
He was then sent to Dugway Proving Ground in Utah to activate the 7th Ranger Training Battalion. Completing that assignment, he returned to Fort Benning, where he served until being selected for Officer Candidate School.
Completing OCS with the rank of lieutenant, he was send to Korea to command a long range surveillance unit in the demilitarized zone. Given that the Korean War of 1950-53 had ended in a cease fire and not a peace treaty, the area in which he served for 18 months effectively was still a combat zone.
He returned to Fort Benning, where he was a platoon leader in the 218th Infantry Regiment, part of the 24th Mechanized Division, then was sent to Fort Campbell, Ken., to command C Company of the 3/327 Infantry Regiment and later the 101st Ranger LRS unit. He retired from the Rangers in April 2001 with the rank of captain.
While in the Army, he began attending college, pursuing his interest in economics. “The more I learned, the more I had a passion for how things work in financial advising.”
He worked as an advisor for First Command Financial Services, whose clients are military families, and later founded Invicta Financial Group in Yuma.
He says values reinforced in him in the Rangers have served him well in civilian life and at Invicta, one of them being honor.
“Most people think honor is doing the right thing when no one is looking. That’s integrity. Honor is doing the right thing no matter what,” no matter the cost.
Another value is determination and another is discipline.
The next is having balance in one’s life, including spiritual balance, he said, and the fifth balance is delegating to others and, in so doing, elevating them.
“That’s how you help people grow. They’re going to mess up, they’re going to make mistakes. That’s OK. I would take a person who’s made 100 mistakes over someone who gets it right every time. You learn a lot more from struggling than you do from getting it right 100 times over.
“You want them to make those mistakes and sit back and reflect, because the next time you delegate something to them, they’re going to be twice as good as before.”