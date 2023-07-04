Barry Todd

Barry Todd (center) recently was honored as a Distinguished Member of the Ranger Brigade in a ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. In the photo (from left) are his son Mason Todd, grandson Peyton Todd and his wife, Virginia “Cissi” Todd.

 Courtesy PHOTO

Becoming a member of the special forces was a “lifelong dream” for Barry Todd.

He took a step toward achieving it when he was accepted to the U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga. But it was only the first step: He still needed to get through the grueling two-month course that would teach him to function and lead troops under intense, combat-simulated conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you