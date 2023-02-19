Relatives and friends in the Yuma area have waited more than two weeks for news of the whereabouts of Rafael Alvarado, a resident of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., who disappeared in that city just hours before he planned to seek asylum in Yuma.
Dora Espinoza, a Yuma resident and Alvarado’s aunt, said neither she or anyone else in his family has heard anything about him since he went missing on Feb. 5.
Espinoza said her 27-year-old nephew’s disappearance may have resulted from a video on social media showing a police search of a home in San Luis Rio Colorado where he was staying. The video led to anonymous threats made to his family, in turn prompting his decision to seek asylum, she says.
Alvarado, 27, a criminology student at the San Luis branch of Centro de Estudios Universitarios del Nuevo Occidente, is a member of a family involved in local politics in the border city, Espinoza said.
His family’s fears for his whereabouts have only heightened amid about weekly revelations about bodies of murder victims being discovered on the city’s periphery, Espinoza said.
Espinoza maintains a second home in San Luis Rio Colorado where her nephew was staying while he pursued his studies at the private college. The home was equipped with security cameras that recorded police searching the home on Jan. 17 in the course of investigating a report of an armed man.
Espinoza was angry enough about the search that she shared video of it on her Facebook page, from which it was shared elsewhere. She took the video down days later after the family began getting the threats.
“We think someone took advantage of (the video) to abduct him for extortion, but we in the family have not received any call, and we are asking people from both side of the border to help us if they any any information to find him,” she said.
Alvarado planned to move across the border and live with his aunt in her Yuma home. As part of his application for asylum, he planned to include a letter from the Sonora prosecutor’s office certifying he had no criminal record.
Espinoza said she last saw him when he left to join friends in San Luis Rio Colorado at a get-together on Feb. 5 – the day before he planned to present his asylum petition on the U.S. side.
But the friends said he never showed up to join them.
“We don’t know what happened,” Espinoza said. “Rafael is not a person who doesn’t answer the telephone. I had spoken with him a lot because he was living in my house. He’s the son of my sister, Monica Espinoza. I told him he could seek asylum and come to live in my home in Yuma for awhile.
“I’m not trying to find blame. I only want anyone who knows something to give us information. We are very concerned about him and about what could happen to him. He doesn’t commit crime, he doesn’t get into trouble.”
The automobile Alvarado was driving was found the day after his disappearance a short distance from Espinoza’s home in San Luis Rio Colorado.
Espinoza asks anyone with information about her nephew’s whereabouts to call either of two numbers in San Luis Rio Colorado --
011-52-1(653) 84 9-5049 or 011-52(662) 14 2-4970.