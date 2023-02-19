ALVARADO 1 (copy)

Rafael Alvarado, seen here, has been missing in San Luis Rio Colorado since Feb. 5.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Relatives and friends in the Yuma area have waited more than two weeks for news of the whereabouts of Rafael Alvarado, a resident of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., who disappeared in that city just hours before he planned to seek asylum in Yuma.

Dora Espinoza, a Yuma resident and Alvarado’s aunt, said neither she or anyone else in his family has heard anything about him since he went missing on Feb. 5.

