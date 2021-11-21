Haley Wright’s brother James was diagnosed at 14 with cancer. He died a year a later.
It took time for her to come to terms with the death of the young man she calls her best friend. But his passing solidified her goal of becoming a pediatric nurse.
And she has made battling childhood cancer her social impact platform in her quest for the titles of Miss Yuma County and Miss Arizona.
She was recently crowned Miss Yuma County for 2021 and now begins her seven-month campaign for the state title.
At the same ceremony held at the Yuma Civic Center, Harrison Dusek was named Yuma County’s Outstanding Teen for 2021. She likewise advances to the statewide competition in June.
Wright, the daughter of James and Miriam Wright, is taking classes concurrently at Arizona Western College and Grand Canyon University under an accelerated study program toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Scheduled to graduate in May, Wright will be wrapping up her studies just as she’s making final preparations to take part in the Miss Arizona Scholarship Competition in June.
“It’s going to be a really busy time, but I’m looking forward to it.”
At the same time she will apply for a slot in a graduate program at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, which, if she gets it, will lead to a position there and what she anticipates as a career in pediatric nursing.
“Pediatric oncology is a big goal of mine, but anything in pediatric care would be great,” said Wright, whose ultimate goal is to earn a master’s and work as a pediatric nurse practitioner.
In the meantime, her bid for the Miss Yuma County and Miss Arizona titles have allowed her to fight childhood cancer on another level. All contestants for the crowns are required to dedicate themselves to a cause that improves the quality of life in their communities, and Wright has chosen as hers “It Takes a Village: No Child Fights Cancer Alone.”
Wright believes the fight begins with starting a public conversation about childhood cancer.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily (a) taboo (subject), but it’s hard to talk about it. People don’t see the effect. They don’t see the effect on the child and the family.”
People may think cancer is only something that afflicts older adults, she concedes. “Or they think, ‘It will never happen to me, it will never happen to my child.’ But it does.”
Wright plans to take part in the Josefina Yepez Walk Against Cancer slated for Nov. 27 in Somerton, and she will use the occasion to speak to other participants about her own family’s experiences with cancer.
The annual walk raises funds through participant registration fees and donations to help families pay costs associated with the care of members who have cancer. And that, says Wright, is the heart of the issue: the Yuma area needs more resources to help families of cancer patients to make ends meet.
It’s not just cost of the care. It includes the cost of gasoline, lodging and other expenses of taking a child to an out-of-town hospital for treatment, she says.
“It’s all encompassing. I just don’t think the family or caregivers should worry about financial burdens when healing should be at the forefront, should be the priority.”
Wright will work with a local coach in speech training and mock interviews in preparation for the state pageant – “what I was doing for the (Miss Yuma County competition), just times 100.”
Besides making child cancer the mantle of her candidacy for the state title, she says she will look for other opportunities for community service. “I’m interested in helping the community any way I can. If there are any volunteer opportunities, I’m there.”
Contestants no older than 18 compete for the titles of Arizona’s Outstanding Teen.
Dusek, a student at Cibola High School and the daughter of Jamie and Mark Dusek, has chosen as her platform “Everywhere We Go: Encouraging the Arts in Yuma.”
The arts, she said, “really help us cope with our daily lives. I really don’t think people take them seriously.”
She proposes to form partnerships with Dancers Workshop and the Yuma Art Center to teach dance classes, as well as to land sponsors to pay for dance classes for young people who can’t afford the instructions. Also as part of her platform, she wants to organize a talent show for people of all ages in the area to showcase their performing arts abilities.
Dusek began dancing at 2, joining Dancer’s Workshop and began dancing competitively by the time she was 6.
“I just had a lot of good role models,” referring to Dancer’s Workshop instructors Myriah Farrar, Michelle Parker and Jason Lopez. “I realized I could do it and take it past my limits.”
At 12, she was chosen as an assistant to instructors of Tremaine Dance Conventions & Competitions, a Los Angeles-based dance education company, as it conducted classes for aspiring instructors in various U.S. cities in 2018-19.
In 2019, she was nominated for the Helios Award, given out by the Yuma Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission to honor emerging artists in Yuma.
At Cibola, she’s a member of the school dance team while keeping up her grades.
Her goals after high school include being a dancer at Disneyland.
Also she wants to audition for Broadway. “That’s been my dream since I was a little kid,” Dusek said.
“I just want to pursue my dreams and see where my life takes me.”
Like Wright, she’s undergoing speech training, mock interviews in preparation for the state competition.
“It’s a great opportunity and I just hope I’m successful.”