Somerton native Rufino Rodriguez was barely out of adolescence when he was sent to war. Serving with the Army, he went in 1952 to Korea, where he was gravely wounded.
Back home at the end of the war, he continued his service as a member of an Arizona National Guard unit whose members were known as the Bushmasters. They also had seen combat, and Rodriguez quickly fit in. He took part with them in weekend training assignments, brought his wife and kids to get-togethers with families of other Guard members, and served in honor guards in his crisply starched uniform and spit-shined shoes.
“It was like a big family,” Rodriguez’s son Raul remembered. “Everyone knew everyone.”
Indeed it was a big family, one with a long history.
The Bushmasters were the 158th Infantry Regiment whose precursor was the First Arizona Volunteer Infantry, formed in 1865. It fought the Apaches before being disbanded the following year, then was reactivated and absorbed into the regular Army to fight in the Spanish-American War in 1898 and in World War I in 1917.
Yuma-area members formed Company L of the regiment when it was later sent to Panama, where the guardsmen took their name from bushmaster, a large, highly venomous snake that inhabited that country’s jungle.
The regiment, made up of guardsmen from around Arizona, had been sent to Panama to guard the Panama Canal and to prepare for what would become World War II. Today, the Bushmasters are perhaps best known for distinguishing themselves in island fighting against the Japanese.
On Saturday, Company L Bushmasters who have passed away, whether in war or in peace time, will be honored in the annual “Lest We Forget” ceremony that begins at 8 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1415 S. 1st Ave.
The names of the fallen Bushmasters, among them Rufino Rodriguez, will be read off in a roll call, and his son Raul will be a guest speaker for the observance that is open to the public.
The COVID-19 pandemic had threatened to force cancellation of this year’s ceremony, but the Yuma Bushmasters Association did not want the passing of eight Bushmasters in just the past year to go without being observed, said Rose Wolford, an association member whose late father, Mike Raveles, was a guardsmen with the regiment.
That said, people who want to attend the ceremony are required to wear face masks, and social distancing will be practiced.
Preparations are underway for the ceremony, Wolford said.
“The crosses have been pulled out, cleaned, touched up, (and) minor repairs and the new names and decals have been added to the blank crosses. They will be erected along the Avenue of Flags that will be set up for the memorial event, set in lines, standing tall with the names of our fallen veterans on them. We are looking foward to presenting them to the family, friends and local military who will be there to honor our local veterans of the Yuma, Winterhaven, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton areas.”
Scheduled to take part in the ceremony are color guards of the Yuma Police Department and Yuma Proving Ground, and Col. Ben McFall III, YPG’s commander.
U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur made use of the Bushmasters in combat against the Japanese, first in the Battle of Arawe in New Britain, then in Dutch New Guinea, at Noemfoor Island in New Guinea, and finally in the Philippines at Lingayen Gulf, Batangas, Bicol Peninsula and Legazpi Port. The entire regimental combat team received the Philippine Presidential Citation for its performance in the Philippines.
“No greater battle team was deployed for battle than the Bushmasters of Arizona,” MacArthur said of the regiment at war’s end.
Raul Rodriguez says his speech will pay homage to the Bushmasters but will also reflect on the effects of combat on those who have seen it.
“As little children, we (didn’t) understand what our parents – our fathers or our mothers – went through in the military, especially if they went to war,” said Raul, one of six children of Rufino.
Rufino was 19 when he went to Korea, where U.S. forces were fighting the North Koreans and the Chinese communists.
“He got wounded in his lower body when he first got out there, and they patched him up and sent him out again,” Raul said.
An exploding hand grenade caused new wounds to the upper body, Raul said, “and the next thing he knew, he awakened in a hospital in Japan.” Rufino received the Purple Heart medal.
The 158th was disbanded at the end of World War II but was reactivated in the late 1940s. Rufino became a Bushmaster in the mid-1950s when he joined the National Guard following his service in Korea.
Rufino, known affectionately by fellow Bushmasters as “Sgt. Rod,” put in more than 20 years combined in the regular Army and the National Guard, Raul said. In the civilian world, he worked for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for many years. He passed away in 1993, but his legacy of service to his country in uniform was carried on by four of his children who have had military careers of their own.
“He was a good father,” Raul said. “He loved his children. My dad was like our Superman.”
Rufino didn’t readily show his emotions, he said, but even as a boy, Raul saw signs in his father that today might be interpreted as post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sharing war experiences with fellow guardsmen and coworkers at the Bureau of Reclamation who had also experienced combat turned out to be cathartic for his father, Raul said. By “talking it out,” Rufino was able to get past the war.
“I know it helped my dad a lot being in the National Guard, being a Bushmaster,” Raul said. “And I’m proud to be the son of a Bushmaster, and so are my siblings.”