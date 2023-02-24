The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, also called the House Judiciary Committee, held a hearing on border issues in a packed Yuma City Hall Council Chambers on Thursday.

The committee heard testimony about the effects of the migrant surge on the Yuma community from Jonathan Lines, vice chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors; Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, president and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you