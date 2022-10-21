“We’re in an election year if you hadn’t noticed,” said Chuck Coughlin, president of Highground Inc. “There’s a lot going on.”
During a presentation made on Wednesday night’s Yuma City Council meeting, Coughlin and Scott Smith discussed probabilities and statistics regarding the upcoming general election in November. The two provided a review of the 2022 legislative session and a preview of the 2023 session. Figures and percentages provided were derived from surveys and research completed by Highground, Inc.
Who’s going to vote?
Coughlin referred to this as the million-dollar question. He identified a robust turnout in Arizona’s 2020’s primary election but noted that turnout tends to go down for non-presidential cycles. For this primary, however, there was a strong turnout of 1.4 million voters in Arizona; historical for a primary, according to Coughlin.
“How many people are going to show up?” he asked. “We do quite a bit of polling work and do a lot of analysis on the election, as you know, and we’re looking at somewhere between 65 and 62% of the electorate. That’d be about 750- to 800,000 fewer voters than [2020.]”
Because of these trends, midterms generally benefit Republicans. Pointing to Highground’s data, Coughlin demonstrated that Republicans had a 40% turnout in 2018 during “the blue wave.” This resulted in a positive margin of 7%. In 2020, the margin was at a positive 2.9% and this year it’s at a positive 8%. He was careful to point out the gap coming from independent voters, who had turnouts ranging from 24% to 26.8%.
Where is Arizona headed?
Arizona voters were periodically asked if they felt the state was going in the right or wrong direction during a period spanning from 2016 to 2022. In October 2016, nearly 60% expressed Arizona was heading in negative direction while about 35% felt it was heading in a good direction. The belief in a positive direction became the majority in November 2018 and dipped again into the minority perspective between the two in July 2020. Now, in July 2022, nearly 50% believe Arizona is headed in the wrong direction while about 30% believe it’s headed in the right direction.
Voters’ top issues
Highground recently surveyed Arizona voters on the top issues the state is facing today. The results came out to list immigration as the top issue, which Coughlin stated was a particularly common response from Republicans. The full list of issues ranked are as follows:
- Immigration – 22.6%
- Economy and inflation – 14.4%
- Education – 14.0%
- Long-term water supplies – 11.4%
- Abortion – 7.4%
- Election issues – 6.8%
- Cost of housing – 4.8%
- Healthcare – 2.0%
- Environmental issues – 1.8%
- Social justice issues – 1.4%
- Other – 10.6%
- Don’t know, refused to reply – 2.8%
When it came to what things voters would like to know about candidates and how popular these things would be, voters positively reacted to candidates who: “want to protect our water future,” “want to invest in water conservation,” “want to invest in public education,” “want to protect reproductive rights” and “believe public schools are indoctrinating our children.”
Conversely, voters reacted negatively to candidates who: “support the recently passed Arizona law that bans abortion at 15 weeks,” “is endorsed by former President Trump,” “believes that the 2020 election was stolen,” “want to ban early voting and vote by mail,” “want to allow the legislature to overturn election results” and “want to criminalize abortion.”
“What this comes down to is we all remember that the 2018 cycle election with Governor Ducey and Senator Sinema both prevailing,” Coughlin said. “There were about 195,000 voters in that cycle that voted for both of them. So ticket splitters on things you want to look at in terms of who those people are. We’ve been tracking that over a period of time – lots of them from Maricopa County – and you can sort of see them in Maricopa County and where they live. But that’s a significant portion of the electorate that you got to sort of watch in the cycle.”
Who to watch
Providing a 2023 legislative forecast, Coughlin identified three Senate seats and five House seats that are at play in this cycle.
“We just did redistricting,” he said. “There’s only five districts in the state that are truly competitive. And we believe there’s three [Senate] races in the cycle that are competitive. That’s District 2; that’s a north Phoenix district. There’s District 4, which runs across Phoenix into Paradise Valley and then back into Phoenix again. And there’s District 9, which is in west Mesa, which are all at play in this cycle.”
For the House, Districts 2, 4 and two seats in 9 are still responsible for the competitive nature of the races, but so is District 13, which includes Chandler and Tempe.
“You’re looking at a very close [race] regardless,” Coughlin commented. “The last two sessions of the legislature have been one-seat margins. We’ve seen bipartisan budgets as a result of that.
“In the last two legislative sessions, we saw a significant compromise on the flat tax two sessions ago where we were successful at getting the league an increase in state-shared revenues up to 17% to offset the cuts that which would have resulted to municipal governments because of their state-shared revenue.
“We pointed out that most of that state-shared revenue goes to police and fire. That’s 50% of most municipalities’ budgets, and we commented to many of the Republicans who said, ‘Well, we’ve never seen Republicans cut police and fire.’ They didn’t like to hear that. So we were successful with the Democrats and some Republicans and pushing through bipartisan budgets in the last two sessions of the legislature. I think you could probably see, that’s a similar scenario that we’re going to be looking at next time with the split in the legislature being at most two, maybe one, maybe tied in the body up there.”
Propositions on the ballot
Coughlin suspects voters will take their time filling out and submitting their ballots because it’s a more complicated and busy ballot this year. Reminding listeners that propositions starting with 100 are constitutional amendments, propositions starting with 200 are citizen initiatives, propositions starting with 300 are legislative referendums and propositions starting with 400 are bonds, overrides, municipal and county issues, he provided a brief overview of the propositions on the ballot.
Prop. 128 – Changes to Voter Protection Act: would allow legislature to amend, divert funds or supersede an initiative or referendum measure if it’s found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language by the Arizona or U.S. Supreme Court.
Prop. 129 – Arizona Single-Subject Requirement for Ballot Initiatives: would limit an initiative measure to a single subject and require that subject to be expressed in the title of that initiative.
Prop. 130 – Constitutional Property Tax Exemptions: would consolidate four sections of the Constitution regarding property taxes into a single section, remove the determinations of the amounts of certain property tax exemptions and allow property tax exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents.
Prop. 131 – Arizona Lieutenant Governor – Joint Ticket: would create a new executive officer who would be elected on a joint ticket with the governor and succeed to the office of governor in the event of the governor’s death, removal from office or disability to discharge the duties of the office.
Prop. 132 – Supermajority Vote Requirement for Ballot Measures to Approve Taxes: would require that an initiative or referendum to approve a tax receives 60% of the votes cast to become law.
Prop. 209 – Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act: would reduce maximum interest rates on medical debt from 10% to 3% annually, increase the amount of certain assets exempt from debt collection, annually adjust exemptions for inflation beginning 2024 and allow courts to reduce the amount of disposable earnings garnished in cases of extreme economic hardship.
Prop. 211- Voters’ Right to Know Act: would require entities and persons spending over $50,000 on statewide campaigns or $25,000 on other campaigns – not including personal monies and business income – to disclose the original donor of contributions over $5,000 and create additional reporting and enforcement provisions.
Prop. 308 – Arizona In-State Tuition for Non-Citizen Residents Measure: would allow Arizona students, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for financial aid at state universities and community colleges and in-state tuition if they graduated from and attended a public or private high school or home school equivalent for two years in Arizona.
Prop. 309 – Arizona Voter ID Requirements for Mail-In Ballots and In-Person Voting: would require voters to write their birthdate, government-issued identification number and signature on a concealed early ballot affidavit. It would also require photo ID to vote in-person and require the Arizona Department of Transportation to provide without charge a nonoperating ID license to individuals who request one for voting purposes.
Prop. 310 – Sales Tax for Fire District Funding Measure (2022): would establish a fire district safety fund to be funded via an increase of one-tenth of 1% to the state’s transaction privilege (sales) and use tax from Jan. 1, 2023 though Dec. 31, 2042.
Legislative Accomplishments
Coughlin’s colleague Scott Smith presented on the legislature’s accomplishments for this year. He noted that “oftentimes, it’s not as much about what you get done at the legislature as it is about what you’re able to prevent from becoming law.”
With that in mind, he pointed to the defeat of H.B. 2316, S.B. 1116 and H.B. 2749. These involved the governing of misconduct involving weapons in public places, a municipal tax exemption on residential leases and a prime contracting exemption.
H.B. 2391 and S.B. 1168 involving the jurisdiction of video service providers and the addition of authorizations for local governments to regulate vacation rentals relating to permits or licenses, notification requirements and liability insurance. The former bill is the result of Yuma seeking a legislative fix to the ruling on Yuma-Spectrum Cable litigation.
Finally, Smith praised budget allotments for various necessities in the state. The legislature managed to allot $334 million to the Long-Term Water Augmentation Fund ($1 billion over three years); $240 million to the Rural Water Supply Development Fund for water projects in counties with populations under 400,000 and $200 million for water conservation grants; $100 million for broadband access for rural communities; $15 million for homelessness; and $1.6 million for SR-95 improvements near Yuma Proving Ground.
Smith expressed great appreciation for Yuma’s delegation to the legislature. Reps. Tim Dunn, Brian Fernandez, Joel John and Joanne Osborne as well as Sen. Lisa Otondo were in attendance for the meeting to listen to Coughlin and Smith’s presentation.
“I can honestly say that they are incredibly instrumental in every single one of these accomplishments,” Smith said. “And I’ve been in and around the legislature for I don’t know, this is like my 32nd session. And it’s always amazed me the quality of the people that Yuma sends to the legislature and it’s truly a blessing to the institutions that the Arizona State Legislature – it’s been like that for 30 years.”
After the presentation’s conclusion, Mayor Douglas Nicholls presented each of the legislators with a plaque honoring their service. An extra one was saved for Sen. Sine Kerr, who was unable to attend due to a conference commitment.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.