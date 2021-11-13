SOMERTON – Lorena Zendejas, a member of this city’s planning and zoning commission and of Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board, will fill a vacant seat on the city council.
In a special session Wednesday, the council voted unanimously to appoint Zendejas to finish the remaining year of the term of Carlos Gonzalez.
Zendejas was chosen after she and four other candidates for the post were interviewed in open session by the council.
“I am going to be part of a great council, one that has very good goals, and I come only to contribute,” she said.
“My desire is to help and to serve the community, which is something I am very passionate about, and (I want) to continue forward with the projects already started by the council.”
Gonzalez resigned from the council in September, saying he wanted to devote more time to serving in his other elective post as a board member of the Yuma Union High School District. Zendejas is slated to be sworn in on Tuesday and serve through Nov. 22, 2022.
Raised in Somerton, Zendejas has served the past seven years as a member of the Somerton school board and the past 13 on the city planning and zoning commission. Her appointment to the council will require her to resign from the planning and zoning commission.
She has also been involved with the citizen committee that is raising funds to help pay for extracurricular activities for students at Somerton’s high school that is scheduled to open in August 2023.
Zendejas said she wants to run for a full four-year term on the council once she finishes the current term.
Other candidates interviewed for the council seat were Daniel Flores, who ran for the council in the last election; Louie Galaviz, Somerton’s former parks and recreation director and now acting city administrator in San Luis, Ariz.; former Somerton Councilman Francisco Vazquez, and Alfonso Zavala, a Somerton resident and business owner.
Daniel Paz, a member of the Somerton school board, submitted a letter of interest in serving on the council but did not attend Wednesday’s interview session.
The candidates responded to questions from the council about their reasons for wanting to serve on the council, what they would proposed the city do to boost its revenues, and how they would act in certain personnel and policy decisions at City Hall.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said interviews of the candidates in public session provided transparency and allowed residents to hear how each respond to the questions.
“Always in interviews the best qualified candidate stands out. People can see the interviews and understand why Mrs. Zendejas was chosen,” Anaya said.
“All (the candidates) are members of the community and have their attributes. Any one of them would bought useful experience to the council.”