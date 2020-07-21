Lost sheep and goat returned to their owner

The three lost sheep and goat found by deputies 12 days ago hoofing it around the area of 8th Street and Mojave Lane have been claimed by their owner, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said the owner contacted the Sheriff's Posses, which had been caring for the animals, on Friday and came and picked them up.
On Thursday, July 9, 2020, at approximately 8:30 PM, sheriff deputies responded to a report of loose sheep at the location
Upon their arrival, deputies were able to corral three sheep and a goat until Sheriff’s Posse members responded to take custody.
The sheep and goat were in good health, but no markings or tags were found on them. Deputies were also unable to locate the owner anywhere in the vicinity.