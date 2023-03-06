POLICIAS (copy)
Interim San Luis Police Chief Miguel Alvarez says low pay is hurting the city’s efforts to recruit and retain police officers.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city “urgently” needs to increase salaries to be able to recruit and retain police officers, otherwise turnover in the police department will become a growing problem.

That’s according to the city’s interim police chief, Miguel Alvarez, who says the police department is trying to fill six vacant positions for officers and could soon lose three more officers to other law enforcement agencies offering higher pay.

