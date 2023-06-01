Lutes Summer Jazz guests

(From left to right) Vocalists Jennifer Wayman-Hart, Eloisa Arviso and Keila Martinez, and trumpeter Bryan Stewart will be guest performers accompanying the Yuma Jazz Company Quartet on various dates.

 Photos Courtesy of Steven Hennig

Friday kicks off a strong, 20-year Yuma tradition: The Lutes Summer Jazz series. Beginning June 2 at Lutes Casino, Yumans can enjoy food, drinks and the company of friends while the Yuma Jazz Company (YJC) and featured guests supply “coolness” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday evening through Sept. 1.

Per series organizer Steven Hennig, the series – sponsored by local Public Radio stations KOFA 94.7FM Border Radio and KAWC 88.9FM – will include guest vocalists Jennifer Wayman-Hart, Eloisa Arviso and Keila Martinez, and guest trumpeter Bryan Stewart performing some of their favorite tunes. The YJC Quartet will feature Hennig on trumpet and flugelhorn, Jason Arviso on guitar, Tab Wilcox on bass and Brandon Coz on percussion.

