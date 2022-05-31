It started with Bob Lutes. 20 years ago, Bob Lutes had seen the Yuma Jazz Company playing at various places and he thought it would be great to have them play at Lutes Casino. After sorting out some logistics, it was decided the band would play in the summer, and thus, the Lutes Summer Jazz Series was born.
This year marks the series’ 20th season and while the members have changed over the years, the Yuma Jazz Company will still be playing seven events alongside guest artists on Friday evenings this summer from June 3 through August 26.
Located at Lutes Casino on 221 S Main Street, the family-friendly performances will be staged inside the historic restaurant amid engaging memorabilia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The series requires no cover charge and is sponsored by Yuma’s public radio stations, KAWC FM 88.9 and Border Radio FM 94.7.
This year, the series will primarily feature four guest artists: vocalists Keila Martinez, Eloisa Arviso, Jennifer Wayman Hart and trumpeter Ruben Walsh. The final performance will also feature surprise guests!
Keila Martinez, who’s making her debut appearance with the group, is best known for playing Selena as part of a Selena tribute band, Los Chicos Del 512. The band has played all around the U.S. Martinez shared that she loves performing in these concerts. She dresses up just like Selena and many concertgoers have never had the chance to see Selena live. Martinez considers the experience special and is thankful to her manager, Mario Hernandez, but she’s also looking forward to performing for the community in the Lutes Summer Jazz Series.
“I’m very excited because I’ve never been invited to something like this,” she said. “[The Yuma Jazz Company] have been doing it for years, but I’m just excited because it’s always fun to perform here in the community and with people that you know. [The Yuma Jazz Company are] very talented musicians. I think it’s definitely something that people don’t want to miss.”
All series events feature those same talented musicians who make up the Yuma Jazz Company today: Steven Hennig on trumpet and flugelhorn, Jason Arviso on guitar, Leo Neblina on bass and Brandon Coz on percussion. The quartet will perform original tunes by Hennig along with favorites of Latin, straight ahead and contemporary jazz, in addition to backing up the guest artists.
“It’s fantastic that this series has continued” said series organizer Steven Hennig. “The casual, fun atmosphere at Lutes is excellent for this music, and it is great to be able to offer performances through the summer, when very little tends to be going on in terms of the arts. I have gotten great feedback as well – I have heard from many people for whom this series has been their first exposure to jazz.”
Elaborating further on the question of jazz in his interview with the Sun, Hennig explained that while everyone has different ideas of what jazz is, it’s more of a process.
“Jazz is that element of improvisation,” he said. “So on anything that we do, there will be the tune itself, if it’s original. There will be like what we would call a lead sheet [with] the melody and chord changes, and that’s it. But from that, other than the melody, everybody makes up their own part throughout.
“So the drummer is playing what makes sense to him at the time. He’s listening to what else goes on, and he brings up his intensity or brings it down. The bass player is listening to what’s going on with the soloist. If it’s the guitarist or trumpeter or drummer or bass player–you’re listening to what’s going on around you and you’re creating and they’re listening and doing it with you. That is the cool aspect, so that’s the process.”
He added that it’s a pleasure to work with guest artists as well. By working with them and making sure they’re comfortable, the improvisational nature of jazz leads to a unique performance every single time.
“Live music, in general, is an extremely worthwhile experience,” Hennig said. “It’s a very human experience. And I think especially when we have not been doing that for some time now–the absence of having people be able to be at things in person–it kind of reminds people of how special it is just to go hear something live. It’s very, very different than when you hear the recording.”
He noted that given how screen-reliant society has become, it’s an entirely special thing to hear music live and to physically be part of the interaction.
“The feedback that you give with like a smile or recognition or applause or whatever: it all combines to make the experience,” he said. “So it’s not just playing a recording or somebody up there with no idea what’s going on. When you have that kind of interactive experience, to me, it’s an essential human experience. And jazz, because of the nature of it: there’s so much improvisation and you build up excitement … So for me, the reason to go is to have that experience, that exchange, that communication, that interaction with people in a setting that’s comfortable and with music that’s engaging and accessible.”
To be part of the interaction this summer, visit the performances at Lutes Casino from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The performances will feature the following guest artists on the following dates:
Friday, June 3 – with vocalist Keila Martinez
Friday, June 17 – with vocalist Eloisa Arviso
Friday, July 1 – with vocalist Jennifer Wayman Hart
Friday, July 15 – with trumpeter Ruben Walshe
Friday, July 29 – with vocalist Eloisa Arviso
Friday, August 12 – with vocalist Jennifer Wayman Hart
Friday, August 26 – with surprise guests!
To learn more, visit YumaJazz.com.