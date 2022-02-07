SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gadsden Elementary School District Board of Directors will remain unchanged in leadership, with Luis Márquez as president for this year.
It will be the 24th year for Márquez as president of the board, which he has served on for 31 years.
“As long as my colleagues nominate me, I will be here with great pleasure, and the day they tell me that someone wants to be president... go ahead,” he said.
On Jan. 13, the board members voted unanimously in favor of the nomination made by Rosa Varela, as well as for the appointment of Tadeo De La Hoya as secretary.
Márquez said the main challenge for this year in the school district is ensuring that the pandemic does not impact the education offered in schools.
“We are still dealing with the pandemic, but we are going to hope that this year we will be out. It is important that all children come to schools in person because online education is not the same,” he noted.
He said one of the projects on the table right now is the possibility of implementing a beautification plan in the schools, so that the campuses contribute to a better city aesthetic.
He explained that the district administration is studying whether there are available resources to establish a crew for such jobs.
Márquez highlighted the spirit of teamwork among the members of the Board of Directors, as well as the good communication and coordination with Superintendent Lizette Esparza.
“The goal is to continue improving as a team. We all have direct contact and work very well with her. She has been in charge for almost a year and we have seen very good results and acceptance by the staff, she has very good ideas and short and long-term plans,” he stressed.
Both the positions of Márquez and those of Guillermina Fuentes and Gloria Torres will up for re-election this year, in the general election in November.
The three members of the GESD Board of Directors were automatically re-elected in 2018, as they had no competition in that year’s election.