Main St tree to light up during Old Town Christmas

Historic Downtown Yuma will transform into an Old Town Christmas, with the official lighting of the Main Street Christmas Tree and other festivities to be celebrated from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 across both Main Street and Madison Avenue.

The tree is located near the Yuma Art Center at 254 S. Main St.

