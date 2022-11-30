Main St tree to light up during Old Town Christmas

Historic Downtown Yuma will transform into an Old Town Christmas, with the official lighting of the Main Street Christmas Tree and other festivities to be celebrated from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 across both Main Street and Madison Avenue.
The tree is located near the Yuma Art Center at 254 S. Main St.
Additionally, holiday wreaths, lights and more will be turned on for the winter holiday season. Live performances by a pair of dance groups and a local band, holiday music and festive food provide additional winter-themed, family friendly ambiance.
Santa is expected to appear. He has a tendency to land on the roof of the Yuma Art Center – and since there’s no chimney there, he may need to be “rescued” again this year.
Afterward, visitors can take free photos with Santa at the Molina Block, located on Madison Avenue just north of City Hall.
The event is held in conjunction with the monthly First Friday.
“Building on previous years’ events, we’ve partnered with the Yuma County Historical Society to conjure what we hope will be a magical tradition for Yuma families,” Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser said. “It’s an evening of merriment the whole family can enjoy.”
All ages are invited to attend, and there is no cost for admission.