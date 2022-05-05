Yuma invites members of the public to the unveiling of the public art sculpture replacing the fountain at 224 S. Main St., which will take place 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6.
The piece, titled Perpetua by artist Cory Cowan, maintains the character of the old fountain as both a selfie spot and the gateway to the shops at 224 Main.
After a report of damage in September 2020, an inspection revealed the fountain’s structural integrity was compromised. However, the water pump and the surrounding basin remained intact and usable. In seeking a replacement fountain and encouraging the growth of the public art scene, the city sought a sculpture that could incorporate a unique water feature of some sort.
The city selected Cowan’s bid out of nine submissions following review by the city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission, the Design and Historic Review Commission and the Downtown Merchants Association.
Rather than accept the $10,000 the city had budgeted for the artwork, Cowan asked that his fee instead be set aside for an additional public art project in Yuma.
“This fountain is a reminder how much our community loves public art, specifically in Historic Downtown Yuma,” noted Jason Nau, director of parks and recreation. “Our team is proud to have worked with Mr. Cowan on this amazing installation.”
The unveiling will be free to attend.