Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes declared an emergency Friday in Yuma County for the unincorporated areas to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, while noting that there are currently no confirmed cases here.
“We’re committed to keeping everyone safe and making sure we adjust to the situation accordingly,” Reyes said. “That’s why we issued this proclamation in all unincorporated areas. County leadership has come to expect the spread of the coronavirus, and we will continue to communicate developments as we hear them.”
At this point, the Yuma city government has not declared an emergency, however, City Administrator Phil Rodriguez said that “if there’s something we can do that’s specific to our city residents, we will not hesitate to take that action when and if it’s in our residents’ best interests.”
In addition, since the city is part of the county, city officials encourage residents to go to the county’s COVID webpage to keep up with virus-specific information.
“There’s no reason to really panic right now,” Reyes said. “This is the time to take a calmer approach, act accordingly as the situation changes and keep everyone informed about what’s going on.”
Reyes was joined by Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, to explain what the county knew so far. Both Gomez and Reyes stressed the importance of seeking trustworthy and accurate information from sources like the state health services department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I want to emphasize, please go to reputable websites for information,” she said. “Contact your healthcare providers. The website that the county has set up has a wealth of information. This is a good time to remind people that there has been misinformation out there.”
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yuma County, Gomez reiterated.
She warned against false information circulating, particularly texts and emails that actually contain malware. More importantly, Gomez said, is making sure people have accurate information so they know what to do.
“Part of the reason we’re addressing you today is to get accurate information out there,” she said in front of media.
The county Public Health Services District doesn’t do testing, and Gomez said people should contact their health care providers if they have traveled or show any of the symptoms.
Healthcare providers do testing if people are hospitalized with symptoms, but because tests have to be ordered or done through commercial testing, people who believe they show symptoms or have traveled need to contact their healthcare provider and isolate themselves before testing can be done.
Gomez said that the Health Services District is not involved in any testing. However, the district has been receiving calls requesting testing or information about testing.
“We’ve had a great demand for testing and information and justifiably so,” she said.
The proclamation that Reyes signed gives him the power to impose curfews, order the closing of any business, close public access to any public building, street or other public place, among other powers.
Reyes said that he doesn’t see any immediate reason to use those powers, but it’s important to have them if he needs to respond efficiently to changes and prevent the spread of the virus.
“I haven’t seen anything that makes me believe I need to use the authority that the proclamation gives me,” Reyes said. “But again, this is all a part of being proactive, and if being proactive in the future requires such action as what’s given to me by the proclamation then it’s important that I have the tools available to do what’s needed.”
Many events have been canceled in Yuma County in response to the spread of the virus, including the Rio de Cerveza Brew Fest that had been scheduled for March 28 at the Colorado River State Historic Park.
Commenting on how the county fair might be affected, which had not been canceled , Reyes said. “I don’t know what will happen because it’s handled by a separate group, but when you’re looking for possible large gatherings that could be a risk, the fair stands out as a prime candidate.”
Gomez and Reyes said that they are working with healthcare providers and all county departments have been in contact to ensure a coordinated response. The priority for them right now, they said, was keep a calm approach and make sure accurate information gets out.
