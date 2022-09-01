September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center wants Yumans to know that “Helping Kids is Kool.”

In previous years, the Foundation of YRMC has encouraged the community to go gold, but this year’s campaign offers an extra opportunity to help kids: by setting up a Kool-Aid stand and making a difference, one cup at a time.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

