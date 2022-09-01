September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center wants Yumans to know that “Helping Kids is Kool.”
In previous years, the Foundation of YRMC has encouraged the community to go gold, but this year’s campaign offers an extra opportunity to help kids: by setting up a Kool-Aid stand and making a difference, one cup at a time.
Participants in the campaign will not only raise awareness but funds too. Starting Sept. 1, community members can pick up a kit from the Foundation of YRMC office, located at 399 W. 32nd St. Each kit includes branded signage and Kool-Aid. Participants are encouraged to tell their friends and families, set up their stands and fundraise, and then, use the proceeds to send donations to the Foundation.
All funds raised from the campaign will go to the Foundation of YRMC’s Pediatric Oncology Support Fund to provide financial resources to local families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis.
Jackie Woodwell, director of the Foundation of YRMC, explained that childhood cancer patients can’t find treatment at YRMC so the Foundation seeks to support these patients as they find treatment outside of Yuma.
“It’s definitely about awareness but also recognizing the financial needs of families from Yuma County who are faced with a childhood cancer diagnosis; the additional expenses that they have to travel because we at Yuma Regional Medical Center do not offer treatment,” Woodwell said. “But what can we do as a hospital and hospital foundation to support those patients when they have to travel outside of our region to get access to the care that they desperately need? That’s really why we chose to take on this initiative and really work to support any family – whether there’s somebody that’s been here for a long time within the Yuma community or it’s a new military family that’s just moved in and may be facing this diagnosis. But all of the funds stay local and support Yuma County families.”
Nancy Rivera, a licensed master social worker at YRMC, explained that families can get a one-time grant of up to $1,500 to aid their situation. So far, the fund has been able to support 13 local families with children ages 0-21.
“The funds have been used towards the most imminent needs that the family might have,” Rivera said. “It’s common that families fall behind on their mortgage payments. Transportation is a huge need for families because they have to travel to Phoenix. Lodging, gas prices – everything’s going up and families now have to rearrange their schedule. Some families even have to resign from employment so it changes the dynamics of the family’s financial situation. This grant helps bridge or provide them with a temporary cushion for a month or maybe longer depending on their situation.”
Rivera noted it can be difficult for families to come in and ask for help at the social service department, but social workers like Rivera are able to complete the application for them.
“We have a lot of families that cannot even recall like the date of birth of their child due to the amount of stress that they’re under,” she said. “... So we coordinate all that for the family and we complete the application and then we submit it to the Foundation for them to review and consider and then a check is cut out to the families in a very timely manner. We try to have it issued within two weeks or so.”
Past campaigns have proven helpful to the Foundation of YRMC’s goal to support these families, but Woodwell explained that the addition to the campaign is meant to help folks get involved.
“We’ve made additions to the campaign to hopefully make it easier for people to get involved by creating branded kits so that individuals, businesses, kids, youth groups, high school students, whomever – if they want to host a Kool Aid stand, we have kits that are already prepared,” she said. “So you can gather your friends and neighbors and set up Kool-Aid stands in your neighborhood or at your place of business or wherever.”
The Foundation of YRMC also has gold lightbulbs because gold is the official color for childhood cancer, which encompasses all childhood cancers. Those who donate $10 or more to the cause can receive a gold lightbulb.
“We encourage anyone and everyone to light up gold,” Woodwell added. “Put gold in their windows, do gold lights, whatever – it’s just to really bring about the awareness.”
The creativity doesn’t need to stop there, however. While the “Helping Kids is Kool” campaign’s kits procure the means for individuals to raise funds, everyone’s encouraged to help as they can. Children especially can take up initiative within the community and school.
“They can get completely creative,” Woodwell said. “They can do penny drives, they can do bake sales, they can do the Kool-Aid stand, they can do walkathons, jump rope-a-thons, they can take donations, set up a school goal and then maybe duct tape a teacher to a wall – all kinds of wonderful things. We hope that people get creative and do what feels best to them and just join our community and provide support. No donation is too small.”
Per YRMC, the community can help in multiple ways:
Host a “Helping Kids is Kool” Kool-Aid stand
“Pick up a kit to help get you started from the Foundation office starting Sept. 1st. Every kit includes branded signage and Kool-Aid. You can help fight childhood cancer one cup at a time!”
The office is located at 399 W. 32nd St., directly to the right upon entering the front doors.
Go GOLD!
“The international awareness symbol for childhood cancer is the gold ribbon. Decorate your business, home, school or neighborhood in gold and remind our local families that they are not alone. Donate $10 or more to the Foundation of YRMC’s Pediatric Oncology Support Fund and receive a Kool gold lightbulb.”
Spread the word!
“Share our giving link on your favorite social media platform(s). Post “Go Gold” or Kool-Aid stand photos (one you hosted or one you visited). Tag Yuma Regional Medical Center and use the hashtag #HelpingKidsisKool.”
Donate
“Visit our giving site to make a donation: https://givebutter.com/HelpingKids. Donations can also be mailed to: The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364. Contact the Foundation of YRMC at foundation@yumaregional.org or call 928-336-7043 to learn more.”
Woodwell and Rivera also encourage families with childhood cancer patients to seek support from the Foundation if they haven’t already. The Foundation provides brochures and applications to the social work department, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson as well as local schools among others so that pediatric cancer patients can be informed about the resources available to them locally.
The application can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3AGxvip and submitted to the Foundation of YRMC’s office at 399 W. 32nd St.
To learn more, visit https://www.yumaregional.org/For-The-Community/Foundation/
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.