The future of libraries at Yuma School District One is all about student-focused spaces. Library Coordinator Amanda Coltman and the 18 paralibrarians at District One are envisioning comfortable seating, Lego walls, makerspaces, STEM activities, district-wide reading challenges and more for their students.

“I think our stereotypical mindset of a library has definitely changed over the years and especially currently in our schools,” Coltman said. “It should be seen as a space that’s student focused. Yeah, we have books and things that kids like to read, and we want to encourage that; we want to foster a love for literacy. But we also want to make it a space where any student can walk in – no matter what they do for fun, who they are outside of school – and see that there is a space for them in the library. Maybe they like Legos or maybe they like to do art, things like that – I’m looking forward to implementing more in our libraries in the coming years.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you