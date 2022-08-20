The future of libraries at Yuma School District One is all about student-focused spaces. Library Coordinator Amanda Coltman and the 18 paralibrarians at District One are envisioning comfortable seating, Lego walls, makerspaces, STEM activities, district-wide reading challenges and more for their students.
“I think our stereotypical mindset of a library has definitely changed over the years and especially currently in our schools,” Coltman said. “It should be seen as a space that’s student focused. Yeah, we have books and things that kids like to read, and we want to encourage that; we want to foster a love for literacy. But we also want to make it a space where any student can walk in – no matter what they do for fun, who they are outside of school – and see that there is a space for them in the library. Maybe they like Legos or maybe they like to do art, things like that – I’m looking forward to implementing more in our libraries in the coming years.”
During a presentation at August’s governing board meeting, Coltman explained that the first step being taken now is decluttering the libraries and updating the collections.
“We’re removing old and outdated technology and we are decluttering our spaces,” she said. “There’s just a lot of things that need to go to auction, need to be replaced, need to be updated and refreshed, so that’s currently what we’re doing … For updating the collection, we need to acquire recent must-haves that represent our students’ interests, culture and who they are as individuals.”
Updating libraries every year is pretty normal, Coltman added in an interview with the Sun.
“When we were kids, Pluto was a planet,” she said. “Pluto is no longer a planet in terms of science so those materials need to be updated, especially if our students want to use those materials for research. And trends come and go. ‘Harry Potter’ was very popular 10, 15 years ago and it’s still popular, but it’s not as popular. We do keep up with the trends of what students like. Like graphic novels are incredibly popular right now, and they have been for many years.”
When it comes to updating the collections, she expressed that having materials that reflect students’ interests and needs helps create an equitable space.
“If we have students who are Hispanic and yeah, they’re learning English, but maybe they just came from a place where they don’t know a lot of English yet, we need to make sure that we’re having some books in Spanish for them,” Coltman said. “And also, when you come in, we need to make sure that what we have represents culture correctly … Not everyone can just afford to take a plane to Europe, right? Literacy is a way for us to tap in and see all the other parts of the world.”
Currently, Coltman and the paralibrarians have been doing everything they can to center students today. In addition to training with updated methods, taking a field trip to Yuma High School’s library for inspiration, collaborating with librarians all over and keeping in touch with what students express they’d like to see, the paralibrarians have been engaging kids through activities and reading time.
“Our paraprofessionals are part-time and they work incredibly hard,” Coltman said. “And they’re always looking to do and learn new things, especially because they didn’t necessarily go to school to be librarians. They really value their spaces and they take a lot of pride … They are dedicated staff that are trying their best to make our school libraries a place where a student can grow a love, not just for literacy, but have a place for collaboration, excitement and fun.”
Comfortable space arrangements already exist at Roosevelt and G.W. Carver Elementaries, but exciting activities are also a big part of running District One’s libraries now.
At O.C. Johnson Elementary, kids enjoy a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project during their library specials every couple of weeks.
“This week I think they [were] building fishing poles and they’re trying to go fishing in a pool,” Coltman shared. “The librarian in that school built her whole lesson around that, so she reads a book about fishing and then they do their STEAM project and they just get so excited. I’ve gone in there when those projects are happening, and they just want to be in there because it’s interactive, but they’re also being read to and they’re reading as well. So it’s possible–you can do all of those things in one setting.”
Coltman also noted that Roosevelt’s librarian has made the space incredibly welcoming. She reads from a gold chair and story time isn’t just cozy, it’s accessible.
“I’ve gone in and watched her during storytime and she tries to make her library special time very equitable and accessible,” she said. “So she even has a microphone for like a headset so that students in the back who can’t really hear her read, can [now] hear her.”
Getting to where District One hopes to be with its libraries will take a lot of time and money according to Coltman, but she’s confident more positive changes will keep happening thanks to the district’s support and the paralibrarians’ hard work.
“That’s going to take more than a couple years but because we all have that same vision and that same collaboration and wants, I think it’s going to be okay,” she concluded.
In the meanwhile, community members can show support by volunteering to help in the libraries. A lot of time is spent on creating lessons, helping students and keeping the library spaces current so volunteering would help the paralibrarians considerably.
To offer to volunteer, contact the district office at (928) 502-4300. A process to be approved will follow, but Coltman assured it’s not extensive. Additionally, folks are welcome to inquire about donating books.