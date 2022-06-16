A group of volunteers have made it their mission to “make Yuma a better place to live, work and play.”
This is the catchline of the Clean and Beautiful Commission, whose official purpose “is to educate, assist and involve the community in achieving visible improvements in the way our city’s environment is preserved, protected, beautified and maintained.”
Chair Greg LaVann and Vice Chair Art Morales on Tuesday presented the City Council with the commission’s annual report and proposed future projects. They thanked and acknowledged the rest of the board, which consists of commissioners Lonna Brazeel, Deirdre MacDonald, JoAnne Mowczko, Kyla Smith and Robert Vigil.
“I’m really proud of the commission we have right now. It represents our community in a great way,” LaVann said, noting that the group consists of nurses, teachers, business owners, community leaders, commercial bankers, economic developers and individuals representing international multinational firms located in Yuma’s backyard.
“It’s a great composition. It really speaks and reflects the community we want to be, and we have great input from these individuals to figure out how we can make Yuma a better place and more beautiful place,” LaVann said.
The commission acts as the face and voice of the council and city, working hand-in-hand with the Public Works Department, he added.
“In a nutshell, our job is to educate, assist and involve our community in beautifying our community, and we do that through public awareness, proactive initiatives and by acknowledging people who are doing things to help our community. Ultimately we’re trying to build civic pride that centers around Yuma,” LaVann noted.
The commissioners are also not afraid to get their hands dirty by picking up trash, planting trees and participating in projects.
One of the group’s most successful endeavors are the “Welcome to Yuma” entrance signs installed at community gateways.
The commission has also taken on the Beautification Awards, which acknowledge business and residents for “the work and effort they put into making their houses and businesses better, and in doing that, making the community better,” LaVann said.
These community members “raise the standards of the community and business corridors,” he noted. “Their work is not forgotten and should be acknowledged.”
In the last two years, the commission presented awards to three businesses and three residences. Due to the COVID-19 interruption, the group hasn’t handed out as many awards as it had hoped to do. However, going forward, the commission has the “very ambitious” goal of doubling or tripling the number of awards.
“We tend not to put an actual number because at the end of the day we want to acknowledge the people who have done a good job, so really, there’s no quota on that,” LaVann explained.
He asked the council members that if they see something in the community that needs acknowledging, to pass along the information.
Regarding recognizing local businesses, LaVann added, “that’s one where we could do a better job and we will work on it.”
The commission also spearheads the Adopt a Street program, which LaVann called “very critical to keeping our community clean and beautiful.” Since 2009, 40 businesses and families have adopted streets and committed to cleaning them at least once a quarter. It has made a “significant impact on keeping main thoroughfares and corridors clean, which are the first introduction to our community when visitors or a business comes into town,” he noted.
In the last two years, the group has enlisted five families and one company. The intent is to double that number.
The commission also supports Public Works with its Household Hazardous Waste Program by getting the word out. Last year, the program collected 14 tons of hazardous waste. “It’s great for the community because people aren’t leaving it in their backyards and in their front yards, unfortunately, and overall it’s better for them and the entire environment,” LaVann said.
Morales talked about the commission’s plans going forward. He noted that one of the top concerns expressed by citizens is the beautification of the community. “There seems to be a lack of pride in the community,” he said.
The commission is asking the community to work together on this. Morales noted that citizens have approached him with community concerns, but they don’t know where to go to have those issues addressed.
In response, the commission developed a committee whose job is to educate the community of the services provided by the city. It published a brochure listing some of the top concerns, such as weeds, litter, public nuisances, graffiti, public safety issues and illegal dumping, and who residents can call about it.
Morales explained that the brochure “empowers” and educates citizens on how they can clean up their community and neighborhoods “so they don’t feel powerless to what’s happening around them.”
Another tool at their disposal is the Yuma Click & Fix app, which allows residents who see something that needs to be addressed, such as potholes, damaged street signs, graffiti, street light issues or park maintenance, to submit a request with a few simple clicks on their mobile device or computer.
Residents can include photos as well as a detailed description with their request, which will help the city resolve issues quickly and efficiently. The request is then sent directly to the appropriate city department for follow up. Residents receive real-time updates on the city’s progress on resolving the issue.
Yuma Click & Fix “is just not utilized,” Morales said. “What I appreciate about the city, they won’t actively go after residents because then it seems like the government’s coming down on citizens.”
But this tool allows residents “to be proactive in the beautification of their community,” he added.
Mayor Doug Nicholls thanked the commission for their work and “all the other little things that really help throughout the community. I appreciate your commitment to the program.”
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon also thanked the group. She noted that one of the most common complaints in the past had been the entrances.
“You guys have done such a great job with changing all of the gateways into the community, and it’s really noticed because as I travel and promote Yuma, a lot of people say those things, that we’re now warm and welcoming, and I really attribute that to you and all of the efforts that you have been putting forward,” McClendon said.
She also praised the Adopt a Street program and the group’s effort to get the word out on how clubs, businesses and families can participate.
McClendon suggested that the commission pick a date and have all adopters go out at one time to clean the streets, similar to the “United for Yuma” community cleanups coordinated by the mayor in years past. It would be a good opportunity for the community to see it and learn about the program.
She also noted that Marines are looking for volunteer cleanup projects, especially near the Marine Corps Air Station. She suggested that the city partner with them.
LaVann pointed out that there is flexibility in creating new corridors if a group wishes to adopt a certain area.
Councilman Gary Knight expressed appreciation for the new brochure, noting that he gets calls asking, for example, who they can call for graffiti. With the brochure, they have all the numbers they need “at their fingertips.”
The Clean and Beautiful Commission consists of seven voting members, appointed by the council for a term of three years. The commission meets on the last Tuesday of every month at the Public Works Department. For more information, call 928-373-4504 or visit www.yumaaz.gov/government/public-works/clean-and-beautiful-commission.
WHERE TO CALL
WEEDS, LITTER & PUBLIC NUISANCE (abandoned cars, overgrown vegetation, litter/debris: 928-373-4504
GRAFFITI: 928-329-2828
BUILDING SAFETY: 928-373-5159
ILLEGAL DUMPING (mattresses, tires, couches, shopping carts, etc.): 928-373-4504
ADOPT-A-STREET: 928-373-4537 or visit www.yumaaz.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-street
YUMA CLICK & FIX: www.yumaaz.gov/yumaclickfix