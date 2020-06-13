Yuma police have released the name of the man who died Thursday after he lost control of his three-wheeled motorcycle and crashed into a tree.
The rider, now identified as 83-year-old James Greer, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
According to Yuma police, the crash happened at approximately 3:52 p.m., with officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 5000 block of East 40th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that Greer, who was riding a red 2012 Can-Am motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on 40th Street, when he suddenly went through the stop sign at Avenue 5E and veered left into the westbound lane.
As a result, Greer’s vehicle left the roadway, hit a dirt berm, rolled and collided with a citrus tree.
The case is still under investigation, YPD said, and neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928- 782-7463 to remain anonymous.