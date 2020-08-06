According to Yuma County Superior Court records, a plea agreement has been reached in the case of the man who allegedly brandished a handgun at a fast-food drive-thru window and demanded hot sauce.
On Wednesday, July 29, Abel Lerma pleaded guilty to an amended count of aggravated assault in a plea offer that will resolve both of the cases against him.
Lerma, who is represented by attorney John Serrano of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, was originally charged last summer with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, both of which are felonies.
However, while out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond and under the supervision of pre-trial services, Lerma was arrested again on March 3 and subsequently charged with aggravated DUI for having a child under the age of 15 in the car and endangerment.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of leaving the scene of an accident.
As a result, Lerma’s previous release was revoked, he was taken back into custody and a new bond was set.
In return for his guilty plea, all other charges against him in both cases have been dismissed.
While probation is available under the terms of Lerma’s plea offer, it stipulates that sentencing be at the discretion of the court.
The aggravated assault charge carries a prison sentence ranging from 2-1/2 years to eight years and nine months, with the presumptive sentence being 3-1/2 years.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 before Superior Court Judge David Haws.
According to Yuma police, the first incident happened in June 2019 at approximately 5:27 a.m. at Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant, 1750 S. 4th Ave.
After ordering food at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, Lerma, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Christian Meza, allegedly pulled a gun on the juvenile employee working the window and demanded hot sauce, which is given for free with every food purchase.
The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.
Lerma and Meza were still in the drive-thru when police arrived, and both were taken into custody without incident.
