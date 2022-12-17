Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man accused of robbing two Chase banks in less than two weeks had to be rescheduled while he continues to undergo mental competency treatment.

In asking for a continuance, attorney Joshua Tesoriero informed the court that his client is undergoing treatment in the Yuma County jail’s restoration to competency program, but he has not received the latest update yet.

