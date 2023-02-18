The man accused of robbing two Chase banks in less than two weeks continues to undergo mental competency treatment.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Dextron Nye asked for another continuance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The man accused of robbing two Chase banks in less than two weeks continues to undergo mental competency treatment.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Dextron Nye asked for another continuance.
He explained that he recently received a report from the Yuma County jail’s restoration to competency program, where his client has been receiving treatment the past 90 days, and it is requesting an additional 30 days.
Nye, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, represents Ivan Soqui, who has been charged with criminal trespass and burglary, both of which are felonies.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on cash-only bonds totaling more than $15,000.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Nye’s request and scheduled Soqui’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. March 16.
Soqui had initially been charged with two counts of armed robbery while using or threatening to use a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, and two counts of aggravated assault.
The charges stemmed from the March 10, 2021, robbery of the Chase Bank located at 170 W. 16th St. The other two counts are in connection to another robbery that happened on March 22, 2021.
Those charges, however, were dismissed without prejudice in December and a new indictment was issued against Soqui for the two current charges.
According to Yuma police, on March 10, a suspect entered the Chase Bank on 16th Street, told the teller he was armed with a gun and demanded money. He was last seen heading south toward 3rd Avenue.
Then, on March 22, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank on Avenue B. The initial investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and threatened to use a gun.
The suspect then reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived. While customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, there were no reports of injuries.
Soqui also had a similar physical description to the suspect from the March 10 bank robbery, police said.
Soqui was taken into custody the day after YPD’s investigation into the March 22 robbery.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.