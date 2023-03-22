The man charged in connection to shooting at passing vehicles is still incompetent to stand trial for the charges against him.
That is what his attorney, Richard Parks, told a Yuma County Superior Court judge on Tuesday.
Parks also informed the court that his client is still undergoing treatment in the Yuma County jail’s restoration to competency program and requested that another status hearing be set within 30 days.
In February Parks, who is with the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, informed the court that his client was making progress and that he would be filing paperwork so his client could complete his mental competency at an out-of-custody treatment facility.
Parks represents Justin Paice, who has been charged with a total of 15 felony offenses, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other charges include two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer. Paice remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Darci Weede, who is presiding over the case, granted Park’s request and scheduled Paice’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 18.
A victim in the case also addressed the court telephonically, saying that one of the bullets Paice allegedly fired during the incident entered into the living room of his home.
“My wife and I would not feel safe with him in our neighborhood,” he said.
Prosecutor Dalvin Marci, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, echoed his remarks by adding that it was the state’s position that Paice was a danger to the community.
In August 2022, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13000 block of East 51st Lane in reference to a shooting disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they were informed that a man was shooting at vehicles in the area. Vehicles and at least one residence were struck by gunfire.
Additional deputies and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrived and secured the area.
Members of the YCSO Special Response Team, which was also dispatched to the scene, eventually shot Paice with a less-than-lethal weapon system after he refused to comply with orders to put his gun down.
He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Yuma County jail.
No injuries were sustained during the incident.
