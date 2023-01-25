A Yuma County Superior Court judge rescheduled a Tuesday hearing for a man accused of shooting at passing vehicles while he continues to undergo mental competency treatment.

In asking for the continuance, attorney Richard Parks informed the court that his client is currently undergoing treatment in the Yuma County jail’s restoration to competency program and the latest status report indicates he is not ready to stand trial yet.

