A Yuma County Superior Court judge rescheduled a Tuesday hearing for a man accused of shooting at passing vehicles while he continues to undergo mental competency treatment.
In asking for the continuance, attorney Richard Parks informed the court that his client is currently undergoing treatment in the Yuma County jail’s restoration to competency program and the latest status report indicates he is not ready to stand trial yet.
“He is medically compliant and making progress,” Parks said.
He also informed the court that his client would like to complete the process at an out-of-custody treatment facility, and he would be filing paperwork with the court later in the day for the request.
Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office represents Justin Paice, who has been charged with a total of 15 felony offenses, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other charges include two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer. Paice remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Since prosecutor Megan Gallagher did not object to Parks request for a continuance, Superior Court Judge Darci Weede granted his request and scheduled Paice’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 28.
In August, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13000 block of East 51st Lane in reference to a shooting disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they were informed that a man was shooting at vehicles in the area. Vehicles and at least one residence were struck by gunfire.
Additional deputies and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrived and secured the area.
Members of the YCSO Special Response Team, which was also dispatched to the scene, eventually shot Paice with a less-than-lethal weapon system after he refused to comply with orders to put his gun down.
He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Yuma County jail.
No injuries were sustained during the incident.